Date Night Bite : An easy recipe for just about anybody

This recipe is the first of a series of recipes and small (generous) dishes for one to two people. It is a personal adaptation of a restaurant favorite, with the promise to save both time and money without compromising taste. The ingredients are simple and straightforward, and the entire dish can be made in under hlaf an hour. As a student, I am always looking for new ways to use the basic ingredients found in my pantry, as the familiar foods I enjoy can become boring. It is also important for my meals to be quick and easy, as we all know—students don’t have time to waste. This is a dish suitable for any occasion, whether it is date night, after pub grub or a simple snack. It will surely satisfy.

Bon appetit!

Sweet Chili Popcorn Chicken

Prep Time : 5 minutes

Cook Time : 10 -15 minutes

Ingredients :

2 Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

1 Egg

1 Cup all purpose flour

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp grated garlic

1 tsp lime juice

½ cup VH Sweet Chili Sauce

1 Cup Vegetable Oil (For frying)

Method :

Cut and dice chicken into cubes. In a bowl, mix chicken with paprika, thyme, garlic and lime juice until well coated. Place one cup vegetable oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Crack egg in a bowl and whisk Place flour in bowl and season with salt and black pepper Dip chunks of chicken in egg, then flour then egg and flour again. Doing this will ensure a crispy coating when fried. Place coated chicken in hot oil and cook 1-2 minutes per side or until golden brown. In a large bowl place the sweet chili sauce, After frying is done, add the hot chicken to this bowl and lightly toss until evenly coated. Transfer to serving dish and enjoy!

Tried it? Tweet our social media handle @The Brock Press to share your versions, and stay tuned for tips and tricks! For adaptations and variations, you can add this with lettuce, spinach and onions for a quick salad on -the- go. Serve with rice and tossed vegetables for a full entree. Or serve alone for a satisfying study snack.