Brock Rugby team’s continue tremendous turnaround season

The Brock University men’s and women’s Rugby teams took on Wilfrid Laurier University on Saturday during Homecoming weekend. Both Brock teams were undefeated heading into their matchups, and were looking to keep perfect records intact. Neither team disappointed, with both providing exciting action for the many fans that came to support the Badgers Homecoming weekend.

The women’s team was scoring at will in their first two games of the season, beating Waterloo 82-0 in their first game and then beating Trent 97-7. The Badgers looked to maintain this scoring run against Laurier, and it did not take them long to do so. They used their speed to their advantage, making some long runs and turning them into points.

After taking a 46-5 lead into halftime, the Badgers kept the pressure on the Golden Hawks. They continued to use their speed, finding gaps in the Laurier defense, while also closing down quickly on their opponent when defending. Brock controlled the flow of the game, limiting their own errors while also forcing the Golden Hawks to make mistakes. The Badgers scored early and often in the second half, leading to a blowout 98-10 victory.

The women have now scored 277 points through their first three games, while only giving up 17. After scoring only 202 points over the last three seasons combined, Brock looks to have turned the corner on previous seasons and have one of the top teams in the OUA.

With a perfect 3-0 record at this point in the season, the Badgers are at the top of their conference with only one regular season game remaining. They will look to continue their undefeated season later this month, when they go on the road to take on the University of Toronto on September 30.

The men’s team took the field and looked to give an equally exciting performance for all the Badger fans that had made their way to Alumni Field. Heading into this game, the men had also put together a couple impressive performances and were looking to build on that momentum. They started the season with a strong performance against Waterloo, leading to a convincing 49-12 victory, and then beat Royal Military College 45-17 the following week.

Laurier was looking to spoil Homecoming for the Badger fans, and was their toughest opponent so far this season. After falling behind early, the Badgers were able to fight their way back into the game before halftime. With the score tied at 12, the Golden Hawks scored the first points of the second half to pull ahead 17-12. Despite this lead, neither team was able to build momentum and take control of the game. Brock scored late in the game to tie it at 17, and then made the convert to take the lead. The Badgers were able to hold on for the last few minutes, completing the comeback victory with a final score of 19-17.

The men’s Rugby team is also 3-0 on the season now, matching their win total from a season ago.

The men are away for the next two weekends, first travelling to play the Guelph Gryphons in a game featuring two undefeated teams. On Sept. 23 they then go to the University of Toronto to play the Varsity Blues on Sept. 30. They return home on Oct. 6 to face Queen’s at the Brock Rugby Field.