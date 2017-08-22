O-Week is big. It’s filled with heartfelt reunions, and is, more than anything, a chance to party your way back into the Brock Community! Not wanting you to be caught without a killer mixtape, I have put together a selection of ten tracks for all the moments you might find yourself in during O-Week

Number One: “Halfway Home” by Broken Social Scene.

Crank this up as you turn onto Glenridge, and by the time you pull up at Brock you’ll be ready to greet your best friend with teary eyes and open arms. You might be missing your family, or your friends, but this song is an anthem for living in the moment with the people around you.

Number Two: “Gone Girl” by Joey Landreth

Perhaps there is someone back home you’d like to forget about. Well, Canada’s finest young singer-songwriter knows exactly how you feel, so let him get that message across as you gear up to hit the town!

Number Three: “Tom Sawyer” by Rush

Much more of a ‘pre party’ song than a song for the party itself, but it’ll get the energy up for sure! Be sure to blast it before the Big Ticket Concert or Tower Party to set the tone for the night ahead.

Number Four: “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars

No one does grooves for walking into a club to quite like Bruno Mars. You know you’re in for a good night when it starts like this!

Number Five: “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” by the Beastie Boys

A classic staple for those that like to party old school. If you really try hard to hear it, maybe it also sounds like “No Sleep Till Brock(lyn)? No? Well, I tried.

Number Six: “Hotline Bling” by Drake

You knew this would be here. Don’t pretend you didn’t, and don’t pretend you won’t scream that hook when it comes on in Isaac’s! Don’t be surprised if you hear it on the last bus downtown on a Thursday night.

Number Seven: “Make it Work” by Majid Jordan

This is a deep, deep groove that’s sure to get people to the dancefloor; NOW the party’s started!

Number Eight: “Only One” by Sigala

Maybe the paint party just ended. Maybe you and your new friends have just stumbled back into residence. But maybe the party isn’t over yet; this song is the perfect blend of ‘comedown’ and ‘beginning of round two’ for those in between moments where anything could happen!

Number Nine: “One Week” by the Barenaked Ladies

I know, I know, but I’m pretty sure it’s a legal requirement that Canadian parties play this at least once. You’ll sing along when it starts, so don’t complain now!

Number Ten: “Wondering Where the Lions Are” by Bruce Cockburn

The sun just rose. Did you catch it as you were wistfully stumbling home after a brilliant night, or did it glare through your open window as you roll out of bed? Either way, let one of Canada’s finest ease you into the morning after the night before the year truly starts, and know in your heart that you can answer Bruce’s question; the lions are right beside you, and ready to take on the semester with you.