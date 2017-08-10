New student housing coming to Thorold

Thorold’s Four Points Sheraton hotel is up for sale. The announcement came at the city council meeting on Tuesday night.

The owner of the hotel is looking to potentially sell the hotel to a developer, who would then renovate the building into a student housing unit. If all is approved, the hotel will be able to house 129 units, with 277 beds for student housing.

Thorold Mayor, Ted Luciani, mentioned that the hotel needs millions of dollar to upgrade in order to keep its current hotel rating. The cost for upgrades could be the reason for the hotel owner to sell, mentioned Luciani.

The issue and complaints that were expressed at the Tuesday meeting was due to this being Thorold’s only hotel. The mayor is hopeful the city will have a replacement hotel prior to the Canada 2021 Summer Games taking place in Niagara.

With no kitchen in any of the rooms, students would need to purchase a meal plan unless drastic changes are made to the building.

Thorold residents expressed their concerns at the meeting, saying there is enough student housing in Thorold and that students create enough disruption. However, the change to the hotel would remove over 200 students from the residential areas.