New coaching staff gives Brock women’s soccer a fresh start

The 2017 season for the Brock women’s soccer program brings a bit more excitement than in past years. Head coach Kevin Trethowan has high expectations for his team in his first season at the helm of the women’s soccer program. A former goalkeeper coach for the Ryerson Rams, Trethowan brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to the Badgers, including stints in England and the United States.

Last year, the Badgers averaged less than two goals per-game (1.43), and were shutout in eight of their 16 games. Struggling to deliver offensively, and specifically on the road, the Badgers have many areas to improve this season.

Trethowan spent most of the off-season travelling around to watch current players and recruits. Eager for the first season, he has high expectations for all new and returning players. Prior to hosting open tryouts, Trethowan mentioned four new recruits who are entering their first season with the Badgers; Kinley Wilson, Cassidy Collicutt, Sam Bayer, and Ashley Harris. He said of the four freshman, “We as a coaching staff identified [them] earlier on in the year as players who can add value to our program on and off the field.”

In addition, following open tryouts, the Badgers signed seven more players to the team, including NCAA division-one transfer and St. Catharines native Kara Ross, who joins the Badgers after playing for Bowling Green State University in Ohio. Coach Trethowan has also added Emily Armstrong, who last season was a member of the women’s volleyball team, as well as Kristina Marie-Janetos, who returns to the team after a two year hiatus.

Looking at the rest of the league, Trethowan talked about how strong the West Conference is, and how competitive it is from game to game.

“Last year only five points separated the top four teams,” and added, “I hope this year we are one of the teams surprising people.”

Last season, the Badgers were seventh place in the West, ahead of just Waterloo (2-12-2) and winless Algoma (0-16).

When Trethowan discussed short- and long-term goals for the program there were few variances. “Our number one goal for this season is to make the playoffs,” he said, “the players and staff have to get our heads down and work.” Despite the shortcomings of last season, Trethowan believes the personnel on the 2017 team have what it takes to go a step a further.

Long-term, Trethowan wants Brock to have a national presence throughout the season, and compete for a national title. He says that everything is coming together at the school, and that, “with the right personnel, we can achieve.” Brock currently has two assistant coaches with their women’s team, former Badger standout Cristina Formica, and goalkeeper coach Mike Folino.

Though the Badgers have struggled in years past, there are signs of hope for the program with Trethowan. How does he plan to get a team that went 5-10-1 to prominence? “Belief and a winning mentality. It’s our job as a coaching staff to instill [that] into the team.”

The Badgers, winners of exhuibtion games against Sheridan (8-1) and Seneca (4-0) open their season Friday, August 25 at home against Laurier, and will play host to Waterloo on Sunday, Aug 27.