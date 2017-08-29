Desiigner to headline 2017 Brockchella

Brock University Students’ Union has announced Desiigner as the 2017 headliner for Brockchella. Jazz Cartier will open up for Desiigner on September 9. The concert is set to take place at Weatherstation Field.
More details to come.
