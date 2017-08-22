Brock Sports summer filled with coaching changes and medals

As the summer comes to a close Brock Sports programs have begun to round out their 2017-18 rosters as teams begin exhibition play. For certain programs, such as rowing and wrestling, athletes shined at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg this offseason. Unfortunately, for the athletic department entirely, it was the second straight summer of departed coaches.

Since the 2016 summer Brock Sports has seen coaching changes within six of their top programs. The most recent departure featured men’s hockey head coach Murray Nystrom, who had been with the hockey program for 18 seasons. Nystrom led the Badgers to a 245-227-18 record over his tenure.

Nystrom will be replaced by former Niagara Ice Dogs head coach Marty Williamson, on an interim basis. Williamson and the Ice Dogs parted ways in early 2016, but the long-time OHL coach is a St. Catharines native, which makes him a solid short-term solution for a university hockey program that has had one winning record since the 2012-13 season.

The department will also see new faces taking charge for men’s lacrosse and women’s soccer. Justin Kennedy decided he wanted to take a year or two off from coaching, as he also left his position with the Welland Generals, a junior B indoor lacrosse team. Kennedy had led the Badgers to a 40-6 record the last four seasons, and the program had last won a championship in 2009 under Kennedy.

Tim Luey was promoted to head coach after being the Defensive Coordinator for the Badgers the past three seasons. Luey, a former Badger athlete himself, was part of five championship Badger teams from 2003 to 2007.

For the Brock women’s soccer program, they’ll begin a season with their second new coach in three years. Charles Ivanov led the Badgers for two seasons, but failed to get the team to the playoffs.

Kevin Trethowan will take over the coaching duties. He comes over from Ryerson, where he was the goalkeeper coach.

In a brighter light, Brock rowing and wrestling, two of the Badgers top programs brought home medals at the Canada Summer games. Brock’s rowers collected eight medals, representing team Ontario. Luke Gadson won two golds, one in men’s pair and another in men’s eight. Owen Volkner also got gold, rowing in lightweight men’s four and captured silver in men’s heavy four. Erik Hohnstein, representing team Alberta, captured two bronze medals.

Anna Maloney, who will be a freshman for the Brock women’s rowing team, won gold in the women’s quad and just missed a bronze in women’s double. Amanda Martin brought home a bronze medal as well.

Overall, the two women representing Brock helped Ontario place second. While Ontario’s men, coached by Brock’s Andrea Miller and Swede Burak, placed first place.

Brock wrestlers Samantha Romano and Jeremy Badgely, both one team Ontario, took home individual silver medals in their weight class. Badgely and team Ontario also won gold in Team Duals, and Romano and Ontario’s woman captured a bronze.

The athletic department is also preparing to welcome two new additional clubs. Brock’s Dance Pak and Dragon Boating will be funded by the department for the year ahead. Not much has been announced for Dragon Boating, but the club will be coached by Brian Roy.

The Brock Dance Pak, on the other hand, has been one of Brock’s larger clubs in the past and has grown quite popular within the community. The team president will be Katelyn Currie, while the program will be coached by long-time members of the Brock Dance team, Olivia Marie and Ashley Hainer. Shania Walden will be the club vice-president.

Brock Sports will be heading into its third year under Director Neil Lumsden, and it seems with multiple coaching changes and club additions, the department is heading towards cultural changes. The changes and additions will now need to translate into playoff appearances for the Brock Badgers.