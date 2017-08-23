Summer action against NCAA division I or II schools is becoming a norm for U Sports basketball. The trend took off with the seven year reigning champion Carleton Ravens and head coach Dave Smart – as the Ottawa program has been winning its fair share of exhibition games against NCAA opponents over the past few years leading to media attention from American outlets.

Brock men’s basketball over the last two years has joined the list of teams playing summer basketball. In 2016, the Badgers head coach Charles Kissi took his team to Costa Rica for five games. The team would win their first game against an NCAA opponent since 2007, but not before dropping their first four games.

Brock would lose to Liberty University, Boise State, Norfolk State and the University of California Davis, before getting their revenge on California Davis on their last day in Costa Rica, 76-74.

This summer, the Badgers had an opportunity to host two teams from down south. Kissi and his team would pick up back to back wins, taking down Binghamton 80-69 and Jacksonville 85-65. Dani Elgadi led the way for Brock in the two games, scoring 20 and 16 respectively.

The Badgers would then take their summer action to the U.S. Virgin Islands for four games. The trip got off to a similar start like 2016, as the Badgers dropped games to Vanderbilt, Northern Colorado and James Madison. In the first three games the Badgers fell victim to foul trouble for many of its players, but bounced back in their final game defeating James Madison 76-73.

The Badgers now have eight wins in their history versus NCAA Division I opponents:

August 21, 2017 – 76-73 over James Madison

13, 2017 – 85-65 over Jacksonville

9, 2017 – 80-69 over Binghamton

22, 2017 – 76-74 over California Davis

October 31, 2007 – 66-63 over Air Force Academy

September 2, 2007 – 81-73 over North Florida

November 15, 2004 – 83-73 over Canisius College

4, 2004 – 82-74 over Southeast Missouri State

Dani Elgadi continued to be the cornerstone for the Badgers. In the four games in the Virgin Islands, the fifth year player averaged 23.5 points and 7.3 rebounds. Elgadi continues to move up Brock’s all-time leaderboard: he is now seventh all-time in points with 2,201 – he is 61 points away from moving into sixth. If Elgadi continues at the current pace, he will be fifth all-time in Badgers scoring by seasons end. The forward is also nine rebounds away from moving into third all-time, surpassing Ken Murray.

Other key players for the Badgers included second-year transfer, Cassidy Ryan, who averaged 17.0 points and 4.3 rebounds. Johneil Simpson chipped in as well, as the former U Sports Rookie of the Year averaged 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. Michael Asemota, a potential high scoring bench piece for the Badgers was consistent during this trip, averaging 10.3 points on 53.1 per cent shooting.

Freshmen Kascius Small-Martin, Daniel Caldwell, Noah LaPierre and Kwakwah Godsman all got their first action with Brock during these NCAA games.

Donald Mims, a junior 7’ foot centre from Sacramento got on the court for Brock as well. Mims is a transfer from Las Positas College, where he averaged 7.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 30 games last season. The seven-footer will be the tallest player on Brock this year, by over four inches.

Pat Pilato, a St. Catharines native will be joining Brock as well this year. The 6’3 guard played with the University of Victoria from 2013-15, taking two-years off he’ll return to his hometown and be a piece off the bench for Kissi. Pilato has some U Sports Final 8 experiences, as he started for Victoria in the semi-finals back in 2015.

Brock’s next exhibition game won’t be until September 29, when they host Memorial. Followed by that, the Badgers will get their first U Sports action during their annual RBC Classic. They’ll play Calgary, Ryerson and Windsor over the course of three days in late-October before tipping off the 2017-18 regular season.