University is a big and important part of young people’s lives. We’re conditioned from an early age to believe that getting an education is one of the most important things we can do for ourselves. While that might be true, something even more important than grades is a student’s mental health. While family, stress and other factors can be powerful motivators, letting problems you can’t control affect your education is not good for anyone. Though it might not be immediately obvious when you’re feeling overwhelmed, there are people on campus you can speak to that will help you out and direct you to services that can provide the help you need.

Brock Student Wellness and Accessibility Centre

Brock has a number of mental health services from drop in talks at the hub in the student centre to personal counselling for students. These services are included in your tuition so you don’t have to worry about paying extra for them. Need help with more serious issues? Brock also has a health services centre on campus where a doctor will assist you in getting medical help, including prescriptions and medical tests. Personal counselling is available on campus in Schmon Tower, ST400, or call 905-688-5550 x3240. To make an appointment with Student Health Services, call 905 688 5550 x3243 or stop by the Harrison Hall office.

Academic Advisors

These folks are there to advise you about academics, but they are also there to help with other concerns. If you’re feeling overwhelmed with your course load they can help direct you to services to help or give you suggestions on which classes you might be able to safely drop. If you hate all of your classes and your program they can often help you figure out how to take the credits you have and put them toward something else, like electives for another program or even a minor. Academic advisors vary by department but they have both walk in meetings and appointments for more serious issues. If you’re not sure who your advisor is, you can find them organized major here: brocku.ca/registrar/toolkit/advising/

TAs & Professors

They might seem intimidating and far away, but professors and TAs are actually there to help you. If you’re having a problem of any kind, be it mental or physical health, family issues, etc., the best first step is to talk to your TA or professor and see what help they can provide. Due dates can sometimes be flexible if the reason is good enough and everyone wants to see you succeed at Brock.

If you or someone you know is having trouble coping, there are emergency services on and off campus to help. You can call Brock’s Personal Counselling on their emergency after hour’s line at 905-327-2244, or the Niagara Distress Centre Support Line at 905-688-3711.