Brock University concludes search for new President

Late Thursday afternoon Brock University announced Gervan Fearon as the university’s new President and Vice-Chancellor. The announcement comes after an eight month recruitment process that involved 12 members on a Presidential Advisory Committee.

This is the university’s second attempt at finding a replacement for Jack Lightstone, who retired at the end of last June. During the first search for Lightstone’s replacement, Brock hired Wendy Cukier who was set to begin her tenure as Brock’s new President and Vice-Chancellor this past September; however, Cukier for unknown reasons stepped away from the position. Tom Traves has been serving as the interim-President since October.

Fearon will begin his tenure at Brock beginning August 1, as he leaves his position as President and Vice-Chancellor at Brandon University. John Suk, the Chair of Brock University’s Board of Trsutees made the announcement following the Board’s approval.

“Dr. Fearon brings excellent qualifications, experience and strong leadership to Brock at an important time in its development,” Suk said in a media release.

Fearon has been at Brandon since 2013, where he served as Vice-President for a year before moving up to President and Vice-Chancellor for the Manitoba university. Originally born in Birmingham, England, Fearon moved to Canada with his family in 1968 – he lived in Jamaica from the ages six to nine. He received his bachelor’s and masters from the University of Guelph and a Ph.D. in Economics at the University of Western. Prior to Brandon, Fearon worked at Ryerson University, York University and the University of Washington.

“I look forward to engaging with students, faculty and staff at Brock and working as part of a team on the priorities of the university and community,” he said.