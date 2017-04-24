CFUW hosting Annual House Tour

In a year Canada is celebrating its 150th birthday and its historical landmarks, the Canadian Federation of University Women is continuing a 43 year trend. Since 1975, CFUW St. Catharines, which was established in 1921, has held an Annual House Tour as their primary fundraiser for annual awards, scholarships and bursaries for women studying at local high schools, Niagara College and Brock University.

“[CFUW] is a voluntary, non-profit, self-funded, non-governmental organization with clubs in every province, and an affiliation to provincial, national, and international levels,” explained Gail Neff, Vice President of CFUW St. Catharines. “CFUW members are committed to the pursuit of knowledge, the promotion of education, and the improvement of the status of women and their human rights.”

The organizations members represent a cross-section of Canada from businesswomen, scientists, homemakers, health care professionals, lawyers and educators.

This year CFUW St. Catharines will be touring The Munro House in Thorold, Ontario. The tour will be held on May 7 at 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This home was originally owned by James Munro, who arrived in Canada from Scotland in 1844. Munro, a prominent Thorold merchant, had lost his business and residence in a fire. In 1868, the Heritage home was built and was in possession of the Munro family until 2001.

The current home owners, Michael Bonk (builder and former Brock student) and Pascale Courchesne (interior decorator/designer) purchased the property in 2011, [and] have been lovingly restoring it to its former beauty and grandeur, mostly with their own hands,” said Neff. “They have maintained the integrity of the architecture while creating a contemporary lifestyle in this historic mansion. It was chosen for our House Tour because it is a Heritage House.”

CFUW St. Catharines saw up to $11,700 raised in 2016/2017 for their annual scholarships, which include four $500 scholarships to Brock students. The four scholarships are: Lily Bell Memorial Award – most deserving female student in second or third year English; Gail Jenkins Memorial Bursary – female student in the Faculty of Humanities; Brock University Continuing Education Bursary – mature returning female part-time student; and Eleanor Shaw Award – second term Pre-Service Education Program.

Students interested in applying for the awards can contact the Student Award and Financial Aid Office at Brock.

For more information about the houses and where to buy the $25.00 tickets see the website at www.cfuwstcatharines.org or call 289-696-1400.