The polls have closed and the students have voted for this year’s winners for The Brock Press: Badgers Athletic Awards. The survey showed great results, as there were a total of 3,754 votes.

Congratulations goes out to all the winners, as well as all the other athletes, coaches and

programs nominated on terrific seasons. Full voting results can be found below.

***These awards are not affiliated with the athletic department.***

Rookie of the Year: Annie Berg – Women’s Hockey

For the second straight year, an athlete on the Brock women’s hockey team has won Rookie of the Year.

Annie Berg, the highly anticipated Brock recruit, didn’t fail to make an impact on her team in her first season. With 7 goals and 10 assists, Berg played alongside Cara Sayles and Christina Ieradi on Brock’s top forward line. The trio were electric together, putting up points in what seemed like every game.

She was honoured by the OUA for her play this season, being named the OUA Rookie of the Year. On top of that, she was also named to the U Sports All-Rookie Team.

Full results:

Annie Berg (women’s hockey) – 40.4% Niamh Haughey (women’s rugby) – 24.8% Hannah Taylor (women’s wrestling) – 18.9% John Elgersma (men’s volleyball) – 15.9%

Team Twitter Account of the Year: Men’s Basketball

Men’s Basketball has won the Team Twitter account of the Year award for the second straight year.

Throughout a very successful season that saw the Badgers capture an OUA Bronze Medal, their Twitter account did a fantastic job of keeping students informed during games, as well as with the latest news. Because of this, the students voted and honoured them with the award as they captured 31.2 per cent of the votes.

Full results:

Men’s basketball – 31.2% Women’s volleyball – 25.6% Baseball – 22.7% Men’s volleyball – 20.5%

Brock Event of the Year: Steel Blade Classic – Men’s Hockey

This year’s Steel Blade Classic between Brock men’s hockey and the Guelph Gryphons was nothing short of exciting — the main reason why Guelph was voted rivalry of the year. The event won with 37.4 per cent of votes.

After a very questionable hit to the head of Brock’s Mack Lemmon, the Badgers and Gryphons duked it out in an all out ice brawl in front of a record breaking 3,532 fans at the Meridian Centre.

Adam Lloyd would cap off the big night for Brock, scoring the game winning goal with 4:13 remaining in the third to make it 4-3.

The game, which was a part of Brock’s homecoming festivities, was the beginning of a playoff clinching season for the Badgers.

Full Results:

Steel Blade Classic (men’s hockey) – 37.4% Meridian Centre (basketball) – 24.6% Men’s Volleyball return to Bob Davis – 19.5% Baggataway Cup (men’s lacrosse) – 18.4%

Rivalry of the Year: Guelph Gryphons

The Western Mustangs are the first school that usually comes to mind when thinking of the Badgers’ biggest rival, but thanks to a sold-out Steel Blade Classic and a playoff series to end the year against Brock men’s hockey, there’s a new rivalry in town.

The Guelph Gryphons captured the award with 35.9 per cent of student votes. For those who don’t remember, the Badgers and Gryphons played in a heated Steel Blade Classic in front of a sold out Meridian Centre that featured an all out ice brawl and a narrow 4-3 Brock victory.

The rivalry continued throughout the regular season, and the two teams met once again in the first round of the playoff series. The Gryphons ultimately won the series, knocking Brock from the playoffs.

The new rivalry is something to look forward to next season, as the two teams will compete once again in the OUA West Division.

Full results:

Guelph Gryphons – 35.9% Western Mustangs – 28.8% Ryerson Rams – 22.1% Lakehead Thunderwolves – 13.1%

Coach of the Year: Mark Hall – Women’s Softball

This year’s Cinderella story for Brock Sports might have been Brock Softball’s run in the OIWFA Championships.

The Badgers defeated McMaster and Toronto in pool play, earning the two victories needed for a chance to make a title run.

They took on the Varsity Blues again in the semi-finals, earning that victory and securing a shot against the number one seeded Western Mustangs in the championship game.

Brock would fall to a tough Mustangs team that went undefeated all season long.

For their efforts all season and continuous improvement that landed them an OIWFA Silver Medal, Head Coach Mark Hall was awarded the Coach of the Year Award with 29.7 percent.

Full results:

Mark Hall (women’s softball) – 29.7% Marty Calder (wrestling) – 21.4% Charles Kissi (men’s basketball) – 17.5% Marc LePage (baseball) – 11.4% Justin Kennedy (men’s lacrosse) – 10.5% Allison Phillips (women’s lacrosse) – 9.5%

Program of the Year: Figure Skating

After capturing an OUA Silver Medal, the Figure Skating program was voted as the Program of the Year by the students (31.6 per cent).

Katie Desveaux helped the team win their silver medal, after her three gold medal performance earned her this year’s Female Athlete of the Year Award.

Despite sweeping the OUA and U Sports Championships, Brock Wrestling came in third place in the voting.

Full results:

Figure Skating – 31.6% Women’s Softball – 25.9% Wrestling – 22.6% Men’s Basketball – 11.3% Baseball – 8.5%

Male Athlete of the Year: Gokhan Bozyigit – Swimming

Setting the record in the 200m butterfly this year was enough for the students to vote Gokhan Bozyigit Male Athlete of the Year, with an astounding 61.5 per cent of votes.

Bozyigit set the new Brock record of 2:18.05 at the U Sports Finals in February. The freshman, from Istanbul, Turkey, will look to carry his success into next season.

Full results:

Gokhan Bozyigit (swimming) – 61.5% Matt Jagas (wrestling) – 11.3% Parker Baile (men’s lacrosse) – 10.1% Andrew Radjenovic (men’s hockey) – 8.9% Dani Elgadi (men’s basketball) – 8.1%

Female Athlete of the Year: Katie Desveaux – Figure Skating

After capturing three gold medals at the OUA Championships, the Brock students have voted Katie Desveaux as Female Athlete of the Year, earning 37.4 per cent of votes.

Desveaux helped lead the Badgers to an OUA Silver Medal.

At the championships, Desveaux won gold medals in Women’s Open Solo Dance as well as Women’s Open Short Dance and Women’s Int. Similar Pairs alongside Lauren Holbrough.

Despite the OUA Championships being her best performance of the year, Desveaux also captured gold medals in various events throughout the year including at the OUA Winter Invitational and the Queen’s Invitational.

Full results: