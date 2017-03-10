Sports Talk with Nick & Satbir
Episode 6: Niagara 2021
In a week where Satbir’s opinion article on U Sports creating conversation Nick and Satbir expand more. The two also discuss Niagara’s bid for the 2021 Canada Summer Games.
About Satbir Singh
Satbir Singh is the 2016/2017 Editor-in-Chief of The Brock Press while balancing his third year studies in the Labour Studies program at Brock University. Formerly the Sports Editor, Satbir's passion goes beyond athletics as writing has become a part of his life. This is his third year working with The Brock Press.