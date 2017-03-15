Brock to host Canadian Sport Film Festival

Brock’s Faculty of Applied Health Sciences are set to host the perfect night for sports and movie lovers: The Canadian Sport Film Festival (CSFF). The festival will take place from March 17-19 at the Marilyn I. Walker Centre School of Fine and Performing Arts in downtown St. Catharines.

The CSFF serves as an opportunity to shed light on important social issues in today’s world. After the screening of each film, a discussion panel will open up and allow the audience the chance to speak about the film and the issues being portrayed.

The film lineup is as follows:

Next Goal Wins – Mar. 17 at 7:00 p.m.

The film follows the American Samoan National soccer team as they train for the 2014 World Cup. After dropping to the bottom of the FIFA rankings thanks to a 31-0 loss to Australia, the team must continue to train for their love of soccer and American Samoa.

Winning Girl – Mar. 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Teshya Alo is an aspiring world champion in both judo and wrestling. The film follows the pursuit of her dreams for four years as she trains to reach her goal.

Fighting for Peace – Mar. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Two boxers growing up in one of the most violent and poorest parts of Rio aim to win national championships to help get themselves and their families out of poverty.

Outside the Ring – Mar. 18 following Fighting for Peace

This film highlights the unique all-women’s boxing club in Toronto as they serve to help transgendered survivors of violence recover from their experiences.

Men Who Swim –

Mar. 19 at 2:00 p.m.

The story of a group of middle-aged men who find their passion in synchronised swimming. The film shadows their training to participate in the world championships representing Sweden.