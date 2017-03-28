After their journey to the OUA and U Sports championships, Brock Wrestling finished off their 2016-17 season by hosting the 2017 Wrestling Canada Senior National Championships.

The Badgers continued their dominance on the wrestlings mats, as nine wrestlers took wrestling titles — six senior titles and three junior titles.

The best performance of the weekend came from Chris MacIsaac, who won both the junior and senior titles.

Jevon Balfour took home the award for Outstanding Male Senior Wrestler after his techincal superiority victory in the 74kg finals. Rookie Hannah Taylor won Outstanding Female Junior Wrestler as she took home a junior title.

The other Brock wrestlers to win titles were Ty Bridgewater, Jessica MacDonald, Michelle Fazzari, Diana Weicker, Olivia Di Bacco and Jasmine Mian.

Jessica Brouillette took home a silver medal while Taylor, Jade Parsons and Emily Shaefer took home bronze medals in the Senior Nationals. On the Junior Nationals side, Shauna Kuebeck captured a silver medal and Larissa Bufalino got bronze.

Brock Wrestling Head Coach, Marty Calder, was inducted into the Wrestling Canada Hall of Fame on Saturday night. The two time Olympian (1992 and 1996) gave a heartfelt induction speech in front of the full-capacity crowd at Brock. Calder’s wrestling resume is filled with accomplishments, including a gold medal at the 1994 Commonwealth Games, fifth place finish at the 1993 Senior World Championships, bronze at the 1999 Pan-Am Games and a seventh place finish at the 1996 Olympic Games.

Calder was also a five time OUA champion and four time CIAU champion while competing at Brock, on his way to being named Male Athlete of the Year three times by the university. Since becoming a coach at Brock, Calder has won 16 U Sports (CIS) and 17 OUA Coach of the Year awards.