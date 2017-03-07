Brock Ball Hockey begins quest for gold as playoffs begin

The Brock ball hockey team closed out their regular season this past Sunday with a nearly spotless record of 17-1. All season long the Badgers have been dominating the league and winning by margins as wide as 10-2. In their final game of the season the Badgers took on the McMaster Marauders at home. Keeping consistent with their play throughout the entire season, the Badgers took the lead and never looked back. Chris Grenier finished the game with six points involving himself in every goal scored and being the play maker for the Badgers. Andrew Jegg came away with five points while Paul Knight buried two. In the end the Badger defense along with stellar goaltending paved the way to a clean 6-1 victory over McMaster.

Looking forward, the Badgers will be traveling to Waterloo to compete in the Ontario University Ball Hockey League’s (OUBHL) playoff weekend. This varsity level tournament will decide if the Badgers take home their second provincial championship in a row. Considering that the league was only formed last year, the argument can easily be made that the Badgers are currently holding something of a dynasty in Ontario ball hockey.

The Badgers will face the McMaster Marauders in the semi-finals of the tournament. Their first game begins at 3:00 p.m. on March 10 followed by a second game at 7:30 p.m. The finals will take place on March 11 at 12:30 p.m. The Badgers only loss of the season came against the Waterloo Warriors in a road game when they lost by 3-1. Despite this one blemish on an otherwise perfect record, the Badgers are heading into the finals weekend as the top seeded and heavily favoured team to win the championship. The only other time the Badgers were truly tested was in their game against the Carleton Ravens on January 13, 2017. This game was all tied up at the end of regulation, 6-6 and had to be decided in a shootout. The Badgers emerged with the victory showing that their team can rely on solid goaltending and creative ways to find the back of the net in a shootout situation. Although Brock’s current end to end game is solid, what really sets the Brock team apart from the rest of the pack and what makes them such a force to be reckoned with is the fact that this Badgers team was founded in the late 2000’s by Brock associate professor of kinesiology, Rene Vandenboom. While every other team in the league only started up their programs within the past four years, Vandenboom has been recruiting hockey players through networking with students for almost a decade. Since the team has been established so effectively, the club is able to field both a competitive team as well as an affiliate team to develop talent while most other teams struggle with numbers on their roster.

The Badgers will look to defend their provincial title this weekend and are heavily favoured to do just that.

If you would like to watch and support the Brock Badgers ball hockey team next season, admission to games is free. Check their Facebook page for their schedule and more information.