Valentina Castano – BUSAC Candidate Profile

Valentina Castano

Goodman School of Business (1 seat available)

Why have you decided to run for this position?

“I decided to run for this position because I want to get more involved with school and I want to be the voice and representative of the faculty. I’m very social, I love talking to people, and I enjoy talking to people. I feel comfortable approaching people that I haven’t met before, so anyone that I haven’t met before have any suggestions or opinions, I can bring it forward to the students union.”

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

“I’m in second-year BBA, and I transferred from the University of Calgary – so I did my first year over there. I think going to a difference business school and then coming to Brock, I have the perspective of another business school and how we can keep improving.”

How do you plan to represent the students of your faculty?

“I plan to represent students by attending the weekly meetings. I will make sure to speak for the students, be there for the students and asking them if they have anything they want to work on. I was also thinking of also approaching more of the international students, since we have a lot of international students in our faculty. The students union has a lot of events throughout the year, and I want to encourage the students from our faculty to attend the events. Encourage the international students if they feel left out.”