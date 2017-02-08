Tarun Kataria – Candidate Profile

RUNNING FOR DIRECTOR OF THE BOARD (1 Year Term)

Candidate Interview:

February 3, 2017

To the best of your understanding, what is the purpose and function of the BUSU Board of Directors?

“The Board of Directors deals with the finances and it holds people accountable to the executives of Brock. It’s the highest governing of body, and it doesn’t have a platform and it doesn’t advocate for anything, but it looks at what can be done and what cannot be done within the BUSU budget.“

Why have you decided to run for the position of Director of the Board?

“I decided to run for the Board of Directors because I really wanted to get involved with Brock, but I wanted to do it in a way that I could actually have a bigger input within Brock. I tried to run for senate last semester and I had fun, but I wasn’t willing to just step back and accept me not getting one position. I’m going out of my way to get another position if I can.”

Why should you be elected for the position of Director of the Board?

“I should be elected for the Board of Directors because being a member of Brock’s board takes time management, time commitment and it takes a lot out of the students outside of their leisure time. I’m willing to put in the time and commitment to set aside my leisure time and put in the effort to actually contribute to Brock. Almost look back and say, I’ve done something at this school, instead of saying I got a piece of paper in the last four years.”

If elected as a Director of the Board, how will you ensure that you effectively represent the students that have elected you?

“I’ll represent the students by paying attention to what problems arise in the board, because the Board of Directors also deals with club funding… As Brock’s member of Board of Directors, I feel like I don’t have too much on my plate which will set me aside. I feel like I’m committed enough to be focused and bringing myself to the board to the best of my ability.