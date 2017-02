Sports Talk with Nick & Satbir

Episode 4: Brock Hockey

In episode 4, Nick & Satbir turn their attention to Brock men’s and women’s hockey. The men are heading to the playoffs, but their opponents are still unclear. While the women continue to battle for one of the final spots. Also discussed is the importance of Brock’s goaltenders.

