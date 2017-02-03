Sports Talk Podcast with Nick and Satbir – Episode 3

Sports Talk with Nick & Satbir
Episode 1: Brock Sports playoff hopes
In this week’s episode of The Brock Press Sports Talk, Nick and Satbir discuss last weeks Ryerson vs Brock basketball game, the national rankings and the recruiting ahead for Brock sports.
Make sure to follow our sports account on Twitter @BPress_Sports.
About Satbir Singh
Satbir Singh is the 2016/2017 Editor-in-Chief of The Brock Press while balancing his third year studies in the Labour Studies program at Brock University. Formerly the Sports Editor, Satbir's passion goes beyond athletics as writing has become a part of his life. This is his third year working with The Brock Press.