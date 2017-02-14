Olivier Kayitaba – Candidate Profile

RUNNING FOR VPEA

Ballot blurb:

My beloved Badgers!! My name is Olivier Kayitaba and I am running to become your next Vice President of External Affairs. Throughout my wonderful five years and a half at Brock I’ve been involved with the school in everything from; working for BUSU as a deputy returning officer, and an elected Chair of the board of directors. To volunteering for clubs such as Amnesty international, B.E.S.A, Roots, and playmakers just to name a few. I have three pillars on my platform; mental health awareness and education, Sexual assault prevention and response, and saving student’s money. For my mental health pillar, I plan on lobbying for policies geared towards improving student’s overall health and wellness, and I am going to bring an amazing mental health program to Brock. In my Sexual assault awareness and education pillar I will be lobbying for policies geared towards sexual assault education and prevention on campus. I will also focus on improving the services available on and off campus. To save student’s money I will lobby on policies geared towards controlling the spike of ancillary fees, and improve food programs we have on campus. I am not only going to lobby for policies that will benefit students, with your support I’m going to create programs that will directly enhance student life on campus. There’s nothing I would love more than to elevate Brock’s mental health programs to a higher level, and to improve the services and facilities that are geared towards sexual assault prevention and response. I am aware that it will require me to step outside the box of my job description, and that is something I am ready and willing to do. Vote for experience, Vote for passion, Vote for leadership! Vote Oliver Kayitaba as your next Vice President of External Affairs.

Candidate Interview:

To the best of your understanding, what is the role and responsibilities of the position of Vice President of External Affairs?

“To the best of my knowledge the role of the Vice President of External Affairs is represent student needs on a Federal, Provincial and local level. So we represent Brock University when we take trips up to Ottawa for whatever BUSU needs. If I can put it into different words, we are basically the legislative representation for BUSU.”

Why have you decided to run for the VPEA position?

The reason I decided to run for the position of Vice President of External Affairs is because I’m very passionate about my mental health platform. I understand in my position of Vice President of External Affairs I’m only suppose to concerned with policy. I want to start a conversation among BUSU executives to facilitate better mental health programs within Brock University. I do have a policy in my platform when it comes to mental heallth awareness and education, which basically encourages for government to fund the university with different programs in terms of mental health awareness and education. More importantly what I want to do, I want to take a step outside of the box because I believe we shouldn’t be limited to just doing that. I really want to come to Brock University and lobby for all the issues pertaining to as to what’s affecting students the most.

I have three points in my platform: mental health awareness and education, sexual assault prevention and intervention, and saving students money. For the mental health, I do have a policy for mental health and awareness. For the sexual assault prevention and intervention I want to be lobbying for a policy towards sexual assault prevention and intervention. This policy is long, but what drew me to this policy is that they have legislative process in there that encourages the university to do bystander training, for example. Which is something I think is really essential. Last, but not least, I decided to run for office again because I really want to lobby for policy that assist students to save money. There’s a policy in their for ancillary fees. Basically what that dictates is that we should separate the tuition cost and ancillary cost into two separate categories. Giving the students autonomy towards having better control on which ancillaries they choose to pay. Also make those ancillary fees public, so students are aware of it. In doing so it eliminates the overall cost of tuition.

Why do you believe you should be elected as VPEA?

I believe I should be elected for two main reasons: passion and experience. There’s no one in my race that can match the amount of passion I have for this position. Most importantly there’s no one that can match the amount of experience I have for this position. What I mean when I say that is I’ve been at university for five years, I volunteer for various groups. I opened up my own group called Mama Si Mama, which was basically a group that was dedicated to make students aware of the sexual violence epidemic that was taking place in the Kongo. Most importantly when it comes to passion, I really open my eyes to what students struggle when it comes to finances, mental health and a variety of things. So what I want to do is I want to use these things that I know have affected me and other students as well, use my position to advocate for students on campus.