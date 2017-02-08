James Hall – BUSAC Candidate Profile

James Hall

Faculty of Applied Health Sciences (Appointed)

Why did you decide to run for this position?

“The reason I chose to run for the position of Faculty of Applied Health Sciences Councillor is to help build a sense of unity and connectedness between all of our departments. I have had the pleasure of working with many clubs within the faculty and this has helped broaden my understanding of the students. Some major issues I have noticed are the lack of connections between the students, and opportunities for student input – this is something I am hoping to change. I want to provide students with an outlet to express their ideas, feel motivated to get involved, and provide a fun atmosphere that we can all be proud of.”

How do you plan to represent the students of your faculty?

“From my time working as the Faculty of Applied Health Sciences Councillor I have had the pleasure of working with numerous people on projects, such as the FAHS challenge, Brock KINNECT conference, and many other student focused events. From these experiences I know how many great ideas people have in our faculty and what changes they wish could be made. If elected I want to help increase the opportunities for our students to express these ideas and create a faculty atmosphere that is a true representation of the students.”

To the best of your knowledge, what is BUSAC and what does it do?

“BUSAC is a faculty based elected student council within BUSU. BUSAC represents the student body and governs over a number of areas, such as: club funding, political policies, and bylaws. BUSAC’s mission is to enhance the educational experience and quality of life for all of the undergraduate students at Brock.”