Highlights: Brock captures multiple banners and medals

Men’s and Women’s Wrestling capture U Sports Championship

Both teams dominated the U Sports Championships. Chris McIsaac, Matt Jagas, Tyler Rowe and Jevon Balfour all took home individual gold medals for the men, while Tina McLaren, Emily Schaefer, Jessica Brouillette and Indira Moores took home gold for the women. Brouillette won the award for U Sports’ Outstanding Wrestler of the Year. Hannah Taylor took captured the Rookie of the Year award and head coach, Marty Calder, took home Coach of the Year for both the men’s and women’s awards, which brought his Coach of the Year award total up to 16 for his career. This marks the fourth straight year the men have won the U Sports (formerly CIS) championships and the sixth straight year for the women. Brouillette’s award for Outstanding Wrestler of the Year marks the first time a Brock female wrestler has taken home the award.

Brock Figure Skating captures OUA Silver Medal

Katie Desveaux led the way with three gold medals as Brock took home five gold medals. Laura Holbrough and Desveaux captured two gold medals together, while rookie Sydney Vanderveen won the fifth gold medal. Katie Dortono won the OUA Coach of the Year award for the second straight year, and the team also won the OUA Spirit Award. The University of Toronto ended up winning the OUA

Championships.

Men’s Curling capture OUA Bronze Medal

The men finished the OUA Championships with a 7-3 record, taking down the University of Toronto 4-3 in the bronze medal match. Brock had four curlers named OUA All-Stars. Eric Bradey was named an OUA second team all-star for the men while Terri Weeks and Joanna Francolini were named to the first team all-star squad on the women’s side. Rookie Marcia Richardson was named an OUA second team all-star. After going 7-0 in round robin matches, Brock’s women’s team lost in the first round and were eliminated from the tournament.

Brock Volleyball honour seniors in final matches of season

Both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams honoured their seniors who were playing in their final game as a Brock Badger. Both teams dropped the game against the Queen’s Golden Gaels. For the men, Calvin Fast, Matthew Ragogna, Adrian Yeun, Damon Currie and John Elgersma were honoured. The women’s team honoured Maddie Brown, Karlinna O’Leary and Lauren Kniewasser. Both teams missed the playoffs as the men finished with a 3-14 record and the women finished 5-14.