Drashti Darji – BUSAC Candidate Profile

Drashti Darji

Goodman School of Business (1 seat available)

Why have you decided to run for this position?

“I have decided to run for this position because in this position I am representing Goodman School of Business, the whole entity as a whole. I would be listening to all of the student’s problems, issues and if the clubs have any problems with the funding and expenditure, I’m always there to help them. And I want to make Brock a better place, so I’m participating in this. I want Brock to prosper today and in the future as well.”

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

“I have represented my class, as a class representative in high school, for two years. As well as I have been in an environment of responsibility so I have a way with problem solving. This position is all about solving issues, coming up with policies and expenditure, so I think I’m pretty good at that.”

How do you plan to represent the students of your faculty?

“The Goodman School of Business is really famous and I want to make it more famous. I want the business clubs like the BSA and the BMA to prosper, to make students learn. I’m planning on getting them more funds so the students can develop.”

To the best of your knowledge, what is BUSAC and what does it do?

“So BUSAC is basically, you have one member from each faculty like the Department of Humanities and the Department of Goodman School of Business. I think there are eight positions, so we basically plan out expenditures of the clubs and we come with policies with a political agenda and we also oversee the financial report made by the board of directors.”