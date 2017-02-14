David Stark – Candidate Profile

RUNNING FOR VPFA

Ballot blurb:

A proud Badger, Canadian, and aspiring Vice President of Finance and Administration for BUSU. I am David Stark and in my second year Sport Management. I will be working for you-the students, and listening to the needs that you deserve. I am seeking to remove the financial strain that is put on you as students, improving the transit system by implementing a new shuttle bus to extend hours for your convenience. Another goal of mine is to extend gym hours to assist with the lack of time students have to stay active. I also plan to transition the health and dental plan to a tiered system. I strive on becoming a leader who students are comfortable to come up and speak too. My priority is to improve the student-life experience here at Brock University. Attending University is a life changing experience that allows you to grow as a human. Students deserve the opportunity to benefit from all the resources we have here on campus. By extending hours of Brock’s food, athletic and transportation resources, will make the day-to-day Badger lifestyle easier. I am always looking for new ideas to help and improve the school and your student experience. Thank you students of the Brock community.

Candidate Interview:

To the best of your understanding, what is the role and responsibilities of the position of Vice President of Finance Administration?

“The VPFA has the role of acting as the Chief financial officer of BUSU. Managing BUSU’s budget. Working to ensure that financial policies of Brock University Students’ Union are followed. Pursuing revenue-generating opportunities that will in turn help the Students’ Union and the services provided. Sitting on senate and ensuring students voices are being heard. Being a voting member of BUSAC. Finally, being there for the students. Staying completely transparent in the work being done and ensuring you’re acting with the students in mind.”

Why have you decided to run for the position of VPFA?

“I am running for Vice President of Finance and Administration because I believe it is the next step for me, for the students, and for BUSU. I am a proud badger who believes I am the best fit for the position of VPFA. Since my first days here at Brock University I knew I wanted to make a change and be a voice for students who are not necessarily comfortable speaking up. I have noticed that there is opportunity to improve Brock and BUSU as a whole. I truly believe my educational background and professional experiences are what set me apart to represent all undergraduate students here at Brock University.”

Why do you believe you should be acclaimed as the VPFA?

“Through my time here at Brock I have been constantly involved in everything and anything that I have been able to be a part of. I have worked extensively with the #WEAREREADY team, been a member on BUSAC, been the executive of external affairs on SPMA council, owned my own home, and started up my own lawn care and landscape business. My work never stops here at Brock and I want to continue to provide and improve the Badger experience. The tireless hours and extensive work I will do if I am fortunate enough to become VPFA will show through and prove to the students that I am the right fit for the position. I can bring in a fresh, new perspective to the organization to make the changes that need to be brought about for our fellow Badgers.”

If you needed to summarize your platform into three main issues at Brock that you believe need to be addressed, what would they be? How do you plan to address these issues?

“First and foremost, extending the zone hours. We currently have roughly 18,000 students who have access to the zone, and it certainly is not capable of withstanding the constant use. I want to extend the hours immediately, so that students are able to continue to live a healthy and active lifestyle and stay physically fit. Extension of the zone is coming, however students need to have more access and at better times. In addition, transitioning the health and dental plan to a tiered system so that students have choice in the extent of their coverage for both health and dental coverage. Finally, improving transit. The transit system is never going to be perfect, but constantly making corrections to the routes and times is something that can be arranged based on students’ needs.”

If elected, what would you do differently from past VPFAs?

“I would aggressively look for more sponsors, so that the Union has more funds to improve the badger experience. I will ensure that my work is completely transparent and that students are able to come see me, talk to me, and provide me with any and all feedback that they have, whether it is in regards to the health and dental plan, St. Catharines transit, or senate issues. Not only do I want to be the future VPFA, I want to also improve the Union as a whole and ensure badgers are getting the best Brock experience possible throughout the years to come.”