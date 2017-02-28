Toronto Marlies announced Tuesday morning they have signed Brock men’s hockey goalie Clint Windsor to an Amateur Try Out contract. The Marlies are the Toronto Maple Leafs American Hockey League affiliation.

Windsor has been a member of Brock’s hockey team for three years now, following five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. The Marlies announced the signing after goalies Garret Sparks and Ryan Massa went down with injuries.

The third year goalie has battled injuries all season with the Badgers, as he sat out 14 games this season. However, the Badgers season came to an end on February 17 as they were swept 2-0 by the Guelph Gryphons in the opening round of the OUA Wilson Cup playoffs.

This season with the Badgers, Windsor posted a 2.33 goals against average and .945 save percentage. Brock posted a perfect 7-0 record when Windsor played a full 60 minutes in a game. For his career, Windsor has played 50 games for Brock and posted a 2.88 goals against average and .932 save percentage.

In the OHL, Windsor played for the Barrie Colts, Saginaw Spirit, Mississauga Steelheads and Ottawa 67’s. He also played a season in the OJHl with Collingwood Blackhawks and before joining Brock he was with the Miramichi Timberwolves of the OHL.