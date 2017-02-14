Brandon Schofield – Candidate Profile

RUNNING FOR VPFA

Ballot blurb:

I, Brandon Schofield, am a third-year political science major, looking to run for the Vice President of Finance and Administration Position. I am looking to implement many reforms to not only increase revenue for BUSAC and Brock, but also to give students the most amount of entertainment and assistance possible. I will not raise student fees, since we pay more than enough already, I will instead, reallocate the existing budget and focus on bringing more resources to student and target mental health as an issue that needs to be addressed. I will also bring more entertainment to Issacs’s bar to try to make it feel much more like a party scene than a converted café. I want to obtain this position to deliver a great service to you, the Brock community, by doing as much as possible to better the Brock experience and make sure that everyone’s time here is the greatest possible.

Candidate Interview:

To the best of your understanding, what is the role and responsibilities of the position of Vice President of Finance Administration?

“To allocate the budget to different services under BUSU and try to increase revenue to pay for all those different things.”

Why have you decided to run for the VPFA position?

“I decided to run for the position because I’m looking to go to law school, so I want something to differentiate me from the other candidates that are applying. I also think I would be a good fit because I’ve done budget managing for other jobs so I have that background experience. I also want to help out and give back to Brock.”

Why do you believe you should be acclaimed as the VPFA?

“I think I should be acclaimed as the VP, because I do have a very strong work ethic and I’m a very good leader, so I have no problem stepping up and no problem making the tough decisions. I also want to fund as many student services as possible, but without increasing student fees, because we already pay enough.”

If you needed to summarize your platform into three main issues at Brock that you believe need to be addressed, what would they be? How do you plan to address these issues?

“The three main issues would be: increasing accessibility to mental health – that’s a big deal because people are struggling with stress. Looking at any inefficiencies in the budget, looking at any services that aren’t giving back as much as they are getting. And to try and make Isaac’s better for everybody. To see if we can open it up on a Friday because not everyone can do a Thursday night.”

If elected, what would you do differently from past VPFAs?

“What I would do differently, I would not be afraid to have a position and stick to it. I’m not going to flip-flop, I’m going to have one set agenda and I’m going to follow that. If something comes up that wasn’t originally planned, I have no problem accommodate that.”