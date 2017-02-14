Amalia Banava – Candidate Profile

RUNNING FOR VPFA

Hi Badgers!!

I’m a fourth year student majoring in Political Science as well as business. Over the last 3 years, I’ve been serving as your undergraduate senator, BUSAC Councillor, Director in BUSU’s Board of Directors, and member of various committees. My main focus has always been speaking with students to find out what they want and then expressing those needs to Brock’s decision makers. We’ll get back to that, for now let’s talk about the future.

Would you enjoy seeing longer Tim Horton’s Hours on campus? An increase in 1-on-1 mental health support on campus? A relaxation room? Study space increased on campus by allowing you to book seminar rooms? What about increased cost-free access to your textbooks?

If you said yes to any of these, you’ll be happy to know that I have an approved plan to make these a reality during the next school year. If I haven’t cover your needs, we need to talk ASAP. I’ve spent three years proudly entrusted to bring change and represent you, I’d love the chance to do this as your VPFA. Representing you, my fellow students has allowed me to grow into the kind of person I want to be, someone who has no fear when it comes to standing up for my what I believe in. Now I have the relationships and knowledge necessary to make change, if you’ll let me.

To the best of your understanding what is the role and responsibilities of the position of the VPFA

“The Vice President of Finance Administration acts as the CFO of the corporation. They also have signing authority. They’re working to make sure the policies that BUSU has is being enforced. They’re official members of senate which means that they also sit on various committees and members of BUSU as well. We have seen that the VPFA usually the exec member of board of directors as well and most importantly, the VPFA is there to represent the students and vocalize their voice and their concerns and make sure that their problems are being heard and afterwards, solved.”

Why have you decided to run for the VPFA position?

“Primarily because I’m very passionate about Brock and BUSU. l have a strong voice I know that I can be a voice for the students and also I’m running this year and not any other year because this year I feel ready I have a lot of experience. I’m very passionate, I love BUSU, I love Brock I’m ready for the position this year and also I was told to run by previous VPFA and administration, most of all students because they have seen everything that I have done throughout the past three years and they felt confident to encourage me to run and I feel like that’s the most important. The role for the VPFA is my favourite position on exec and I work hard to make sure that I have enough knowledge and experience of the position to run.”

Why do you believe you should be acclaimed at the VPFA?

“I think I should be elected because I have the most experience than any other candidate on my race. I’m currently serving as an undergraduate senator, two years term. I’m the BUSU counsellors for the School of Business, two consecutive terms, I’m a member of the board of directors, the vice chair of governors committee, the vice chair of ITNI committee. I’m a member of internal affairs committee and when it comes to senate I am a member of ITNI committee I’m a member of undergraduate programs committee, I’m the former executive assistant to the president Kyle Rose. I have a lot of experience working in a professional and administrative environment because every summer I go back and work at the ministry of government and consumer services. But above all I feel like I’m an advocate, I’ve been involved with the external affairs committee as well last year and I was one of the delegates for OUSA? I volunteer and I advocate anywhere and everywhere so. I feel like I’m the best candidate for the position because I’ve done so many things, I’ve sat in every bard committee that gave me enough tools. I have everything I feel this year. “