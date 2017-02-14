Jordan Albanese – Candidate Profile

RUNNING FOR VPFA

Ballot blurb:

Hi Badgers! My name is Jordan, I’m a 3rd year Neuroscience major, and I’m thrilled to announce my candidacy for VP of Finance & Administration. For the past 3 years I’ve worked as a pharmacy assistant at a local dispensary. I’ve also shadowed physicians, and I volunteer in Brock’s Neuropsychology Cognitive Research lab. Consequently, I’m confident that I’ve acquired the necessary tools to forge a better and brighter Brock.

As VPFA I’ll allow students to opt-out of the bus pass. I’ll also reform our drug and dental plan, as the large majority of us won’t need several of the medications listed for a number of years. For instance, Prolia, and Zostavax. With student debt skyrocketing, every dollar counts.

Lastly, but most importantly, I‘ll implement proactive mental health initiatives, while also strengthening our current resources. Students need to stay active and engaged, not just during Frosh Week, but all year long. An overwhelming percentage of medications dispensed are psychoactive, and they’re prescribed to everyday people like you and I. I firmly believe that the best way to fight mental illness, is to prevent it. To talk, laugh, smile, and sweat. Take it from a survivor: friends are more effective than pharmaceuticals.

I’ve had the chance to speak with several of you and the same issues often arise: Overpaying, under resourced, and ill-informed. And then the consequent frustration is often shrugged away with a hopeless “it is what it is”. Although, it doesn’t have to be. I’m prepared to roll up my sleeves, take on the serious issues and find answers to the tough questions. And with this I ask for your support in the coming election. It would truly be the honour of my undergraduate career to serve as your next VPFA. Upward and onward, Badgers!

Candidate Interview:

To the best of your understanding, what is the role and responsibilities of the position of Vice President of Finance Administration?

“The primary roles are to check the health plans, so dental, drug plan and vision. To make sure it’s there to properly help students. Secondly, the other main point is to coordinate the transit. So work with local transit systems and in addition to that, we are a team – all the executives. So if that means helping out your other Vice-Presidents, you jump into that too.”

Why have you decided to run for the VPFA position?

“I decided because I think I have a unique background. The majority of the other candidates are Political Science majors – I come from Neuroscience. The role of VPFA, because of that drug plan component, I also have worked in a pharmacy the past three years, so I’ve gotten to know all the drugs, I’ve dealt with the drug plans, I know how the meds are prescribed and most importantly I know, what kind of people are getting them.”

Why do you believe you should be acclaimed as the VPFA?

“Because of my unique point of view. The executives is a team component. It’s good to have experience from all backgrounds.

How does being a Neuroscience major, do you see any disadvantages?

To be honest, I don’t. I only really see advantages because coming from science background, I’m untainted from any political tricks or knowledge. What I present is genuine. My number goal is improve the health and wellness of the students. It’s pure.”

If you needed to summarize your platform into three main issues at Brock that you believe need to be addressed, what would they be? How do you plan to address these issues?

“The first is to reform the health, the second is to allow students to opt-out of the universal bus pass and the third point is to increase mental health initiatives around campus.

Starting with the health plan: one of the biggest issues I find with the health plan is there is a lack of funding. The first being vision, we are only given $100 to cover vision expenses. It costs $80 just for an eye exam, so just right there you are left with $20 after your eye exam. It’s just not enough – vision is our most important sense.

The bus pass – I think its been going on for years. It seems to me that its always been ‘yes’ or ‘no’. It’s not a yes or no questions, it’s how? How can we make it work for everybody? The largest people I’m advocating for is the people that drive. So they pay $202 for the bus pass and in addition they’re paying parking pass fees. At the very least what I would like to do is take students bus pass money and transfer it to make it applicable to help them pay for the parking pass. On a larger scales, an issue people will see from this is, we are taking away from funding and that will increase other riders – the answer is no. Transit is a multi-million dollar operation. We have the advantage here, we have to renegotiate with these people and say listen, it’s just too much, what can we do about it. We’ll be able to negotiate something that is fair.

My most important point personally, mental health. I want to beat mental illness to the punch by keeping students active. We want to keep people active and engaged, particularly during the winter months. When we look at Frosh Week, it’s this big event, it’s fun. But if we look at Frost Week, it’s a fraction of it. That’s when we really need to rally our troops and get them out there. You are coming back from holiday break, you may not have done as well as you wanted to on exams, this is really when we need to get students together to get them going.”