This week in Brock Sports

Here are a few headlines around Brock Sports that you might have missed over the past week.

Brock Curling have strong showing at Invitational Bonspiel

McMaster University hosted their first Invitational Bonspiel and Brock’s Curling teams had a very strong showing. The Junior Varsity Women’s team went 4-0 at the event. For the varsity teams, Brock men’s team finished with a 3-0-1 record and the women finished with a 2-2 record.

Brock Wrestling captures double double team title at

Ontario Junior Championships

Brock’s wrestling teams competed at the Ontario Junior Championships in Sudbury this past weekend. Both the men and the women teams took home team titles after earning 10 medals (six gold, one silver, three bronze). On top of the event in Sudbury, Brock also competed in the Western Open. The women placed first overall and the men finished fifth, but only three wrestlers competed.

Brock Volleyball has tough weekend on the road

Both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams travelled to Western and Windsor this past weekend. The teams didn’t perform well, as both teams lost 3-0 against Western and 3-2 against Windsor. Laura Condotta and Renee Helmer both had great individual performances against Windsor, however, recording 18 kills and 17 digs and 18 kills and 18 digs respectively. For the men, Timmy Spisar had 15 kills and six digs against the Lancers.

Charles Ivanov steps down as head coach of women’s

soccer program

Brock’s women’s soccer team will be searching for a new head coach after Charles Ivanov stepped down. Ivanov was the head of the soccer program for the past two seasons, which was his second stint as head coach. He also coached the women from 2004-2008, and spent a total of eight seasons as an assistant coach with the men’s program over two different stints. Over the past two seasons, the women had a 9-21-2 record under Ivanov. He also led the Badgers to their most successful season in program history in 2008 when his team captured a silver medal at the CIS championships after going 12-5-4.