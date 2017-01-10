It’s two weeks into January and that means the #NewYearNewMe motivational fervour surrounding new year’s has probably already turned into a whimpering disappointment every time your phone reminds you to drink more water. Reasonable goals are key for any Brock student, so in this week’s Brocktopus, we give you eight resolutions to make 2017 a little bit brighter.

1. Packing a lunch

It’s ridiculous how many places there are on campus to buy food. There’s the pricey Guernsey Market, Union Station, The Hungry Badger, a McDonald’s across the street and if you’re in first-year, you have access to Lowenberger and Decew cafeteria. However, students also have access to microwaves across campus — maybe 2017 is the time we start to pack a lunch and save our money.

2. Learning your way around the maze

I myself am in third-year and I still don’t know my way around the infamous Mackenzie Chown. I know some Brock graduates that still don’t know how to get around Mac Chown. Maybe this year we can take the time to get to know that building.

3. Getting zoned in at the zone

As if it isn’t everyone’s goal every year to hit the gym and as if The Zone isn’t already always busy. Also a

reminder that The Zone is included in your tuition fees, so let’s make it a goal to all get deezed!

4. Buying a car

Chances of this happening are slim, but it’d be nice if more people had cars so we weren’t forced to stand on a packed bus. But if more people get cars then there’s not enough parking spots… well, then we can all resolve to take the bus for our 2018 New Year’s resolutions.

5. Make the ‘bullet’ great again

The reputation of the bullet isn’t great. Maybe if a group of us got together to clean it, we could all enjoy the presence of a… no actually, just leave the bullet alone and stop having crazy ideas.

6. Voting

The BUSU elections are coming up and voter turnout has been better in recent years, but no where near the levels that might reflect a majority of an informed and invested student population. Last year there was a record-breaking 28.6 per cent turnout. Let’s make it a goal this year to make that number higher this year.

7. Less caffeine

Brock probably isn’t the only school with this issue, but the Tim Hortons and Starbucks lines are getting out of hand. How about we cut back on the caffeine? No? Okay, I’m sorry I brought it up… it’s clearly a sensitive topic.

8. Hallway patrol

The hallways get crowded between classes, which at times can be annoying. If you’re going to walk slow, take to one side of the hallway and leave the middle open for people that have to get somewhere. Before we know it, it’s going to be midterm season and someone’s going to be late getting their assignment in – let’s move to the side and help a fellow Badger.