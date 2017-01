Sports Talk with Nick & Satbir

Episode 1: Brock Sports playoff hopes

As U Sports winter teams begin to hit the halfway point of their season, Nick Brayford and Satbir Singh the playoff hopes for Brock Sports. From injured Brock men’s hockey goalie Clint Windsor, to Brock women’s hockey star line and the importance of the reminder of the season for Brock basketball. They also discuss some Blue Jays baseball and NFL playoffs.

Make sure to follow our sports account on Twitter @BPress_Sports.