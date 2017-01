Sports Talk Podcast with Nick & Satbir

Episode 2: Brock Badgers versus Ryerson Rams

In this weeks podcast, Nick & Satbir discuss the big basketball games between the Brock Badgers and Ryerson Rams being played at the Meridian Centre. The two explain how this game is much bigger than basketball for Brock Sports. They also talk about some of Brock men’s volleyballs new recruits for 2017/2018.

