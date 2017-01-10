Resolutions for Brock teams to get off to a successful 2017

With some of Brock’s varsity teams having a successful start to their season, and some not so much, every team still needs to focus on making second half

improvements in order to make a playoff push. Here is a quick New Year’s resolution for the teams beginning the second half of their seasons.

Women’s Hockey — Create a Balanced Attack

The play of the Badgers’ number one line this season has been outstanding. The trio of Cara Sayles, Christina Ieradi and Annie Berg have a combined 47 points in 14 games. Without the three forwards, Brock’s team would have a very hard time putting any points on the board. Look no further than Brock’s latest game against Laurier when they lost 3-1. The three leading point-getters were held off of the scoreboard. With strong goaltending from Jensen Murphy, the Badgers seem to be very close to being one of the top teams in the country, and with added scoring from the rest of the roster, they could be a very dangerous team that would be hard to limit offensively.

Women’s Volleyball — Defeat Weaker Opponents

If you look at the remainder of the Women’s Volleyball schedule, it is no question that it will be a very tough road to the playoffs. With two games against the Western Mustangs (8-0), Toronto Varsity Blues (7-0), McMaster Marauders (7-1) and Ryerson Rams (6-3), the Badgers can not afford to lose more than a couple of games against their other opponents if they want to make the playoffs. They have to be able to take down teams such as the Windsor Lancers (3-4), whom they play twice, and the Waterloo Warriors (4-4), which they were unable to do in their matchup on November 26. Having played the least amount of games in the OUA, the team has plenty of time to catch up to a playoff spot — but they can’t afford to lose to other teams on the outside of the playoff bubble.

Men’s Volleyball — Continue Improving

After defeating Trent in their first game, the Badgers failed to pick up a victory in any of their remaining three games of 2016. Although losing three straight, it was clear that the Badgers showed signs of competitiveness, especially in three close sets to the #1 ranked McMaster Marauders. The Badgers seem to make every team they play against fight hard for a victory, and with more experience, they should be able to improve enough to come out on the winning end of close sets. They already got off to a strong 2017, taking down the number eight ranked Guelph Gryphons, something they didn’t do in their first matchup with the team earlier in the season. This is the direct result of increased experience leading to improvement that has already given them a positive outlook on the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

Men’s Hockey — Find Consistency

There is nothing that this team needs more than consistency. They look like a very good team at times, most notably on their five game winning streak, in which they looked like they could compete with top OUA teams. They then followed that long winning streak with an even longer six game losing streak. After snapping their losing streak in their last game of 2016, they’ve extended that winning streak to three after two victories to start 2017. The Badgers need to find consistency so they can decide where the team stands and what needs to be changed next year. Are they a playoff team or are they a bottom of the division team that needs to focus on their recruiting for next year? With goaltender Clint Windsor standing on his head while healthy, the key to being a consistent winner might be if he can stay healthy for the rest of the season.

Women’s Basketball — Stay Healthy

With a very talented roster, the Badgers seemed primed to challenge the rest of the OUA for the top spot in the standings this season. As of today, however, they have a 3-5 record and sit in second place in the OUA Central Division. Only three of their 10 players have played in all eight games so far this season. Luckily for the Badgers, two of those players have been starting point guard Melissa Tatti, and starting centre Kiera Cornelissen. With Cornelissen out of the lineup, the Badgers would be even further down the standings then they are now. She is putting up outstanding numbers so far this season, averaging 20.1 points per game (2nd in OUA) and 11.3 rebounds per game (3rd in OUA). With a healthy lineup up-and-down, the Badgers would be, without question, a team to be feared in the OUA.

Men’s Basketball — Build Chemistry

It’s no question that the men’s basketball team is filled with talent. Currently sitting on top of the OUA Central Division with a 5-3 record, the Badgers seem more than likely headed for another playoff berth. Besides a very disappointing loss to the Nipissing Lakers in their first game of 2017, Brock’s only other losses have come against Canadian powerhouses: Carleton Ravens and Ottawa Gee-Gees. The problem with the team so far this season seems to be working together to put points on the board. It might take some unselfish play from players that are used to leading the way offensively, but if the Badgers can put together a starting rotation of players that know their role offensively and defensively, they could challenge Carleton and Ottawa for the top OUA playoff spots.