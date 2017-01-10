Must-have fitness apps for your New Year resolutions

The new year is upon us and with it comes the inevitable and endless barrage of resolutions. Most popular among these resolutions are the self-made promises to workout, lose weight or improve your health in a variety of ways. In order to maintain whatever fitness goals you have set for yourselves in 2017, whether you’re a varsity athlete or someone who is looking to get more active, the use of technology and certain fitness apps can help guide you to the realization of your resolutions. Here are the top three free health and fitness apps for 2017.

Strava Running and Cycling

There are three main features which make this app a unique technological must-have for anyone looking to increase their cardiovascular capabilities. First, Strava thrives at tracking and analyzing every aspect of your activity. Making use of GPS and other monitors on your Smartphone, Strava measures heart rate, distance, route, pace and any other performance metric imaginable. Next, the app also includes a social media element which allows users to connect with friends and share aspects of their workouts. Strava allows users to gain followers, update a personal feed with metrics or photos from a workout and communicate with other users instantaneously; it’s basically a social network for athletes. Along with this feature, this platform also facilitates the creation of running and cycling clubs for group workouts. Lastly, the app offers users an explore feature which allows them to find routes posted by other users to try out for themselves. Strava combines both technological and social elements that are sure to help athletes train better.

Nike+ Training Club

As soon as your phone completes its download of the Nike+ Training Club app and you open it up for the first time, you know it’s the real deal. The app will begin with a sign up process that doubles as a sort of health and fitness diagnostic. Once you’ve punched in all your information, the app immediately offers you personalized workouts which have been calibrated to meet your specific fitness level and goals. This platform features 130 plus free workouts ranging from 15 to 45 minutes in length with new workouts added regularly. Users can select a workout which will either target a certain sports performance, like agility, or a particular muscle group. When you have selected your workout, the app will stream a video featuring a Nike athlete who will model and guide you through the entire workout. What makes this app so unique is that it eventually compiles your data and makes daily personalized workout recommendations for you specifically to help make you the most well rounded athlete possible.

My Fitness Pal

My Fitness Pal is a premier app that specializes in journaling and recording your fitness progress, helping both athletes and non-athletes stick to their specific regiments. Dozens of testimonials can be found on this app’s review page from users who claim to have lost weight largely due to the use of My Fitness Pal. This app allows users to create a daily caloric goal and record exactly what they ate throughout the day, how much they exercised and how much water they consumed. The app then calculates this data and reports the amount of calories you’ve ingested versus how many you’ve burned and shows if you stayed within your set goal. In addition, users can log their progress, set challenges, create meals and recipes, set reminders, shop for gear and blog using this app. Lastly, the home menu features health and fitness articles that are updated on a frequent basis. My Fitness Pal is an excellent supplementary app when combined with other fitness technology.