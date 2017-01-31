Fancey’s Love Mirage is very weird

Many songs feel like the soundtracks for the films in our heads. Love Mirage by Fancey sounds like the soundtrack to a TV show from the 70’s, and, as observed by concequenceofsound.net, the album’s artwork is a direct reference to the Mary Tyler Moore show’s opening credit sequence.

Fancey is the solo career of Todd Fancey, guitarist of The New Pornographers, a Canadian band which seems to spit out solo album after solo album alongside the band’s regular studio albums.

Love Mirage is Fancy’s third solo album, and the first that he has released in seven years. Though it was released in January of 2017, it is one of the most retro-sounding, nostalgia-inducing albums I’ve heard in years. Focusing heavily on melodic group vocal lines, major saxophone lines and 70’s sounding keyboards.

It is possible that some listeners (maybe myself included) might be inclined to call this the most annoying album out this year, but that isn’t to say that it isn’t well made. The writing is very well done, the entire direction of the album is clearly well thought out and there are no inconsistent songs or poor choices made in the recording, mixing or mastering.

While the central theme of the album is love, as the title suggests, that idea might not be as straight-forward as it sounds. The songs intricately weave together positive, upbeat tones, but in such a nuanced way that it suggests a dark underlying reality.

While the album sounds like the soundtrack to a 1970’s sitcom, there are a few tracks, most notably, “Turn Around Baby”, that are clearly influenced or made possible by contemporary music and technology. The vocal effects on that track, along with the specific instrumentation and pitch decisions which sound modern give the album a this-is-an-alternative-timeline-1970’s-Earth feel that creates uncanny valley-like tension.

Fancey’s Love Mirage is a weird album. It is odd because it is a 70’s pop album released in 2017, yet at the same time, were it to be released in the 70’s it would still be a weird album for its contemporary elements. I cannot say I enjoy listening to this album on repeat but it is by no means a bad album, nor is it poorly thought out. Kudos to Fancey for trying out something incredibly weird.