There’s no question that Brock is second to none when it comes to wrestling. Both the men and women’s wrestling teams are ranked number one in the country, after both programs won the CIS championship last year. If there was any doubts that Brock is ready to repeat as OUA champions, they did a good job of silencing those doubts this past weekend at the Brock Open.

It was a complete dominance for the Badgers, as both the men and women took home first place finishes. Individually, Ligrit Sadiku and Ignatius Pitt took home gold medals in their weight classes. Alex Moher, Chris McIsaac and Stuart Bridgewater all took home silver, and Sam Jagas, Mizam Tamaradze, Tyler Rowe and Jevon Balfour finished third overall.

The women were just as impressive, as they totalled four gold medals. They came from Kristina Mclaren, Diana Weicker, Jessica Brouillette and Zoe Forsyth. Mackenzie Smallwood, Jade Parsons, Emily Schaefer and Shauna Kuebeck took home silver medals, and Farrantina Gatta and Hannah Taylor finished third.

If the Badgers can keep getting great individual performances out of the majority of their team, they will have no problem winning the OUA championships again and competing for their second straight U Sports championship. They have a quick week of rest and training before they get back on the mats.

Brock will travel to Guelph on January 21 to participate in the Guelph Open. The tournament will begin at 9:00 a.m.