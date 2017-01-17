Brock Volleyball teams lose on the road to Waterloo

After coming off an impressive win over the eighth ranked Guelph Gryphons last weekend, the men’s volleyball team travelled alongside the women’s team to Waterloo to take on the Warriors.

The women played first, attempting to put an end to their five game losing streak.

In the first set, Brock got out to a positive start as the match was back and forth. With Brock ahead 15-13, Waterloo went on a 12-1 run to finish off the first set. The second and third sets were much of the same for the Badgers, as they couldn’t find enough momentum to pull out a set victory. In the end, the Warriors would best the Badgers 3-0. The scores of the sets were 25-16, 25-22 and 25-20.

Head coach Dale Ann Melnick is well aware that her team is in desperate need to get a win, although she praises the hard work her team is putting into every practice.

“We know we are still young but we are getting stronger with each and every practice and match. We’re there, the win is coming, we just better not wait too much longer.” said Melnick.

Hannah Davenhill had 20 assists for the Badgers as she received the majority of the game time as Brock’s setter, a role that she has been sharing all season with rookie Emily Armstrong. Libero Karlinna O’Leary was terrific, finishing with 12 digs. Laura Condotta and Renee Helmer finished with eight and six kills respectively.

For the Warriors, Claire Mackenzie had 10 kills and six digs, while Claire Gagne added 20 assists.

It has been a tough season for the Badgers so far. After a promising start that saw them take down Lakehead on back to back nights, they have since failed to win a game. There are still plenty of games left in the season, but the team needs to focus on getting out of their slump and start inching their way back into a playoff spot.

The men’s game against Waterloo was no different, failing to pick up a set victory as well. The Badgers were limited to less than 20 points in each of the three sets, losing 25-19, 25-16 and then 25-18.

Timmy Spisar was a bright spot for Brock once again, as he led his team with nine kills. Spisar is currently 15th in the OUA with an average of 2.57 kills per set. Matt Ragogna added 6 kills and Marcelo Correa had 16 assists, who sits in 11th in the OUA with 7.5 assists per set.

It was another disappointing loss for the Badgers for sure, after taking down the eighth ranked Guelph Gryphons last week. Brock has been making steady improvements over the course of the season so far, so they hope that this game was just an off day and that they will be able to bounce back in their next matchup.

Brock men and women’s volleyball will host the Windsor Lancers on January 22 in Bob Davis Gymnasium. The women will play at 2:00 p.m. and the men will follow up at 4:00 p.m.