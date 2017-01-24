Brock snaps losing streak in women’s volleyball

The Brock men’s volleyball team dropped their two home games this past weekend against the Windsor Lancers and the Western Mustangs.

The men took on the Lancers on Saturday and opened the game by awarding rookie setter, Marcelo Correa, the inaugural Jason Pearson Memorial Volleyball Scholarship from Jason’s father, Mr. Larry Pearson, as well as longtime friends Ryan Dudley and Lucas Hodgson. Jason Pearson studied Physical Education at Brock while playing on both the varsity men’s basketball and volleyball team. In June of 2001, Jason’s life was tragically and suddenly taken from him, his family and his friends in a car accident.

The Badgers got off to a competitive start, battling hard before dropping the first set 25-21. The Lancers would take the second set quite handedly with a 25-15 performance. However, the Badgers showed resilience and bounced back, rallying to take the third set 25-23. The Badgers continued to fight hard to get themselves back into the game but ultimately couldn’t hold onto the momentum. The final set was forced into a deuce and the Lancers came away with the 27-25 win and the match along with it. This game saw a marked improvement in the team compared to their last game against the Waterloo Warriors where they were shutout from a 20 point set all night and couldn’t find the resilience they displayed on Saturday.

The Badgers were led by Timmy Spisar who registered 10 kills and five digs. Matthew Ragogna contributed with eight kills and six digs while Correa finished with 29 assists , 10 digs and five kills for the double-double. For the match, the Badgers collected 36 kills with 15 errors on 104 attempts for a .221 hitting percentage. Windsor hit .259 adding 46 kills with 18 errors on 108 attempts.

On Sunday, the men welcomed the Western Mustangs after opening their season with a 2-5 record. The men also dropped this game losing all three sets.

This weekend the men’s team was able to celebrate the announcement of two top recruits who will be joining the Badgers volleyball team in the upcoming 2017/2018 season. Logan House and Christopher Chapman are both regarded as elite players who will offer the Badgers diversity and new tools on their attack. House, a 6-foot-5 left side, is said to be the best left side hitter in Ontario this year coming out of high school and the Ontario Volleyball Association. After playing for the Ontario Provincial team last year, House will be participating in the Canada Summer Games this year while representing Ontario. He also helped lead Barrie Eastview to an OFSAA silver medal this past season. Chapman, a 6-foot-6 middle, will join Brock after playing for the Toronto Diamond Volleyball Club. He also was selected to the Ontario Volleyball Association High Performance program last year.

“We are very pleased to add these two young and talented players to the Brock Badgers Family,” said Brock men’s volleyball head coach Doug Hanes through gobadgers.ca. “Both players bring great playing experience to our program and will be a key part to the program’s success over the next five seasons.”

The Brock women’s volleyball team celebrated success this weekend breaking their six game losing streak with a massive win over the Windsor Lancers. Brock was down 2-1 in sets before rallying to win the match in the deciding fifth set. The Badgers were led by Laura Condotta who finished with a game-high 16 kills, 17 digs and four aces. Renee Helmer contributed with nine kills and 13 digs while Darby Taylor added eight kills. Setter Hannah Davenhill added 39 assists, seven kills and 10 digs, while Karlinna O’Leary collected 21 digs in the victory.

After a successful match against the Lancers, probably the Badgers’ best performance of the season, they couldn’t repeat the next day against the Western Mustangs. The Mustangs won the match 3-0 and improved to 10-1. After this past weekend the women sit at 3-7 and are in fifth place in the OUA West division.

Both teams will travel to Western on January 28 to take on the Mustangs for the second straight match. The women will get things started at 12:00 p.m. and the men will follow up with their game beginning at 2:00 p.m.