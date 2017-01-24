Art on Campus

January 24, 2017 Arts and Life No comments

Across Brock’s campus, students are able to see architecture, sculpture and installations influenced and often created by Brock students, staff or alumni. In some places on campus, there is art tucked away into stairwells and lesser-travelled corners of the building. See if you can find these pieces around school and take some time to stop and appreciate the work!

Although out in the open, it’s easy to walk by this piece in the everyday rush to and from classes / Shannon Parr

 

 

 

Travelling the height of an entire stairwell is a collection of posters, plastered across the walls in a massive collage. Hint: Start in the old stomping grounds of DART / Shannon Parr

If ever in fear, perhaps this painting of a fierce Batman will give you some courage to keep on fighting the good fight. Hint: you pass these beauties on your way to the roof / Shannon Parr

Signed by E. Harris, I. Hoadley, V. Bologna and M. Black, and dated 1992, this piece lies just below Thistle Hall / Shannon Parr

 

 

 

