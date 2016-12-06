‘Tis the season for holiday soirées and that means a few things. First, it means lots of tinsel and glitter to get stuck in your hair and anything you wear from December 23 to New Years. Second, it means that someone has to bring the music — this year, that someone could be you!

“You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by Boris Karloff.

Whether it’s from the original 1966 animated film or the live-action 2000 film’s version by Jim Carrey, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” is an iconic holiday tune whatever your feelings about the holidays are.

Michael Buble and/or Josh Groben

Literally. Any. Song. These are the two artists you will never not hear over the holiday season, so it’s a pretty safe bet that if you play them for a crowd someone will sing along.

“Trim Your Tree” by Jimmy Butler

This song will bring you a super swanky, big band feeling — just don’t play it with any grandparents in company.

“Christmas Night in Harlem” by Louis Armstrong

This classic will bring the sentimentality big-time — plus, it’s Louis Armstrong, so you can trust it’s beautiful.

“The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole

This is a song you’ve heard many, many times over the holidays, and I am sure you will hear it many, many more times this year. Jazz pianist Cole’s voice is velvet and wherever this song plays will be immediately transformed into a nostalgic holiday wonderland.

“A Five Pound Box of Money” by Pearl Bailey

To get things moving a littler faster, this song discusses another aspect of this time of year: “Now, money isn’t everything, there’s no two ways about it, but while we’re here, Santa dear — it’s much better with it than without it!”

“What are you Doing New Year’s Eve?” by Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald brings the romance with this old-school classic with an iconic vocalist; the original versions of the song are beautiful, but the Mangini Vs. Pallin mix might be a little more fitting for your holiday party needs.

The Nutcracker’s score by Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky

Literally, ANYTHING from The Nutcracker will be fitting for all of your roaring fireplace, turkey dinner background music needs.

“Holidays R Hell” by Tuscadero

This song might speak to some who have alternative responses to the holiday season; this one is self-explanatory.

“Thank God It’s Not Christmas” by Sparks

Sparks’ lyricism echoes some harsher thoughts about the season with melodious vocals over what I can only describe as a prog-rock version of traditional holiday instrumentals.

“(We Wish You) A Protein Christmas” by The Fall

For all of you who remain critical of the holiday season, The Fall also has your back.

White Christmas by Bing Crosby

Any song off of Bing Crosby’s album “White Christmas” is suitable for some old-school holiday vibes.

8 Days of Christmas by Destiny’s Child

Not only is it an important song this season, but an important album – Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams let you know exactly what your partner wants this season: “On the 1st day of Christmas my baby gave to me Quality T-I-M-E.”

“Last Christmas” by WHAM!

This song came out in 1986, but remains well-known today as a solid holiday tune that sometimes feels all too real with the lines “Last Christmas, I gave you my heart; the very next day, you gave it away.”

“All I Want for Christmas” by Mariah Carey

This song needs be on your mixtape! Although it’s last on the list, I put it there specifically because any song that follows it has no chance of topping it. It’s cliche now, yes, but it’s cliche because no matter who you are or what you’re doing, when Mariah hits those opening lines you are singing with her.