What to Get Your Girlfriend for Christmas

December 6, 2016 Uncategorized No comments

If you’re like me, you’re completely clueless about what to get your girlfriend for Christmas. Thankfully, I’ve come up with a simple solution; volunteer to write this article, and then ask her to help me on it. Lucky for you, I’ve already done all the hard parts.

1-mermaid-blanket

1. Mermaid Blanket — They’re amazing. Your girlfriend wants this, she just doesn’t know it yet.

2-ring

2. Pandora Princess Ring — I keep seeing girls try to not-so-subtly hint at this on Facebook. Save yourself from being an oblivious idiot and just get her one.

5-concert-tickets

3. Tickets to her favourite concert — This one requires actually paying attention to your girlfriend’s interests, which means for most of you, it’s out of reach.

6-leapord

4. Cozy Leopard-skin Pajamas — Find one that zips down the front… all the way.

 

3-twisted-peppermint

 

5. Twisted Peppermint Body Lotion — To help you both get in the Christmas spirit. She’ll think it’s for her, but it’s really for you.

4-charmed

6. Charmed Aroma Candles — The ring inside can be worth up to $5,000, but the candle only costs $25. She doesn’t need to know that part.

7-watch

 

7. A Fancy Watch — So she can count all your painful seconds of disappointment.

8-sephora

8. Sephora gift card — Let’s get real, you don’t know anything about makeup except that it’s ridiculously expensive and your girlfriend likes it. This is your safe last resort.

