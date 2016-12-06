If you’re like me, you’re completely clueless about what to get your girlfriend for Christmas. Thankfully, I’ve come up with a simple solution; volunteer to write this article, and then ask her to help me on it. Lucky for you, I’ve already done all the hard parts.

1. Mermaid Blanket — They’re amazing. Your girlfriend wants this, she just doesn’t know it yet.

2. Pandora Princess Ring — I keep seeing girls try to not-so-subtly hint at this on Facebook. Save yourself from being an oblivious idiot and just get her one.

3. Tickets to her favourite concert — This one requires actually paying attention to your girlfriend’s interests, which means for most of you, it’s out of reach.

4. Cozy Leopard-skin Pajamas — Find one that zips down the front… all the way.

5. Twisted Peppermint Body Lotion — To help you both get in the Christmas spirit. She’ll think it’s for her, but it’s really for you.

6. Charmed Aroma Candles — The ring inside can be worth up to $5,000, but the candle only costs $25. She doesn’t need to know that part.

7. A Fancy Watch — So she can count all your painful seconds of disappointment.

8. Sephora gift card — Let’s get real, you don’t know anything about makeup except that it’s ridiculously expensive and your girlfriend likes it. This is your safe last resort.