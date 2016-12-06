There’s nothing wrong with spending the holidays alone

When someone mentions that they will be spending the holidays alone, the usual reaction is pity. “Aww, that’s so sad,” people say, because spending the holidays alone is obviously the worst thing that can happen to you. I say that’s not true. Sometimes we can’t afford to go home or visit family. Sometimes we’re not dating anyone. Sometimes all of our roommates have gone home. Maybe that’s not such a bad thing.

So, what can you do with all of this spare time you’ve got? Well, for starters you can decorate however you want. If you’ve ever tried to decorate a Christmas tree or put up lights with a buddy, you might have realized that’s basically impossible. It’s like assembling IKEA furniture. Fighting is just part of it. When you’re alone though, you can put your Charlie Brown Christmas ornaments anywhere you want, even if it’s next to a Darth Vader ornament and a stuffed snowman. Don’t like twinkle lights? No twinkle lights. Tinsel everywhere! You can do anything you want.

Now that the stage is set, it’s time for costumes. What does one wear for holidays alone? With family and friends you might dress up or wear an ugly christmas sweater. At home though, it’s pyjama time. Preferably something with snowflakes on it, and maybe something with feet. Bonus points for a reindeer onesie. Also in this situation, it’s acceptable to sit around in your underwear and catch up on a semester’s worth of laundry.

No holiday is complete without food. There’s no one else to feed so you don’t have to spend a lot. Or you can spend a ridiculous amount on chicken wings and hummus. Who’s going to know? Your holiday dinner can be anything you want, from ordering a pizza to making yourself an elaborate meal and saving the leftovers. Absolutely no one is going to eat your sandwich, so there’s nothing to worry about.

The most important thing though, is activities. It is highly recommended that you watch every Christmas special available to you on Netflix (including The Nightmare Before Christmas) even if you don’t celebrate the holiday. They are adorable and funny and everyone feels a little bit of joy when the Grinch, animated or really weird Jim Carrey version, is singing with the Whos. Also on the list is holiday cookie baking, preferably in a holiday themed apron and a Santa hat, while sipping your favourite beverage.

Of course, these are all Christmas-themed activities and that might not be your cup of tea. Spending the holidays alone can be tough but it doesn’t have to be. Using the time off to reconnect with yourself, get some chores done, catch up on reading, binge watching a TV series that you’ve been saving up, or even earning some extra cash can be really great for you. Organizing for next semester can get you a leg up for the next exam season, when summer is calling you and you really want to go outside. Remember too, that even though you might feel like you’re all by yourself, the people you love, and who love you, are just a Skype call away.