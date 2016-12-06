How to buy for your non-humans

I bet you can picture yourself now, running around the mall trying to get all the last minute gifts for your parents, siblings, grandparents or the plethora of other family members you forgot. But with all that fuss, are you going to remember the all-important non-humans in your life?

Pets

Kong company dog or cat toys

Don’t try to deny it, pets are an important part of your life, so how can you forget about them? For the pup in your life, check out anything by the Kong company. And even the kittens too! They have some of the best tough toys that any dog will love and, no matter how hard they try, will not be able to destroy. And honestly cats will love anything you can put catnip in, so Kong’s collection of refillable catnip toys are the purrfect thing to keep them occupied for hours.

Plants

Plant Care Kit

So you love the plant aesthetic, but you just can’t seem to keep your new friends alive long enough to really enjoy them? Geo-Fleur, a botanical specialty shop from the UK has got you covered! Each Plant Care Kit includes two terracotta pots, leaf shine, magic plant food, propagation soil and cactus soil; everything your little green guys need!

Bedroom

Wall Tapestries

I don’t know about you but my bedroom is basically like my best friend. Maybe you don’t spend a lot of time in your room, or maybe you do. Regardless, if you want your room to feel a little more special, check out Society6’s incredible selection of tapestries. With three different sizes to offer, every one of their tapestries is bound to fit in your cozy space, big or small. There are also thousands of designs by thousands of different artists so there is bound to be something for everyone’s style.

Siri

mophie — juice pack reserve External Battery Case for Apple iPhone

We all know Siri does a lot for people; she’s basically the backbone of your iPhone. So why not treat her as well? The Mophie Juice Pack External Battery case is the perfect gift that allows you to never be stuck without a charge. Keep Siri alive and her sassy remarks coming with the ability to charge your phone everywhere you go with a 1840 mAh battery and the ability to charge the case itself from a regular lightning cable.