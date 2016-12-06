Giving Back to St. Catharines this Holiday Season

The holiday season is the perfect time to give back to your community. The coming of a cold Canadian winter means the least fortunate among us are at the greatest risk. If you’re reading this, you’ve probably been fortunate enough up until now to graduate high school and attend university. Hopefully, you’ll decide to use some of this good fortune back within the community by supporting local charities. As students, you probably can’t spare too much cash, but that’s alright — local charities are just as much in need of volunteers who are willing to donate their time.

Community Care in St. Catharines & Thorold is a great charity to donate time or resources if you want to make an immediate impact in your local community.

Started in 1919, Community Care helps those who are less advantaged, offering services such as food and shelter, security, emergency services and independence support.

Approximately 13 per cent of the St. Catharines population is dependent upon the food aid offered by Community Care at one point, with 40 per cent of the total recipients being children.

Community Care focuses heavily on helping children, as they are especially at risk. The Canadian Tire Jumpstart Program enables children to participate in sports they would otherwise be unable to. Their birthday program also provides gifts for children under 10, so they can experience the same joy many of us take for granted. Their Snacks and Sneakers program regularly provides over 1,300 children with shoes, backpacks and healthy snacks to take to school.

During the holiday season Community Care offers a few specific programs, each of which focuses efforts on a different but crucial community need. Some of these are outlined here:

Keep Someone Warm — Nothing will make you feel better on Christmas than knowing you kept someone safe from the cold. Donate new clothes, including hats, gloves, coats, boots, slippers, PJs, socks, and long underwear for people of all ages.

Adopt an Angel — Help make someone’s holiday extra special by donating essential items. Children are in need of toys and warm clothing, teens need backpacks, toiletries, wallets, and radios.

Additionally, by donating your time, you can make a real difference in the life of someone who desperately needs your help. Please consider volunteering at Community Care or other local charities this holiday season.

Volunteers are required for a variety of roles, including, receptionists, warehouse staff, clothing and food sorters and packers, and special event workers.

Visit http://www.communitycarestca.ca/ for more information about Community Care, their various programs, and ways you can contribute this holiday season.