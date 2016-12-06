Five places around the world to spend the holidays

Santa Claus, Indiana

Let’s face it, how awesome would it be to say you celebrated Christmas in a town named after jolly old Saint Nick? Santa Claus is filled with Christmas themed stores and other attractions that would make Christmas day even more special.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

This beautiful city is already amazing to visit on a normal day. During Christmas, it’s amazing 500 year old architecture is decorated in Christmas lights, making it quite the romantic Christmas getaway.

Munich, Germany

Throughout the holidays, Munich is filled with different Christmas attractions. Most notably, a 100 foot decorated Christmas tree. It hosts two dozen Christmas markets that are extremely popular for locals and tourists to visit.

Santa Claus Village and Santa Park, Finland

This one is a no brainer. Everyone that gets into the Christmas spirit should want to spend their holidays with Santa. This Santa-themed park is topped with tours of his village, filled with real reindeer and a meet and greet with Santa himself.

New York City, New York

The Big Apple is one of the most romantic Christmas getaways there is. The 100 foot Christmas tree, decorated with over 2,800 Christmas lights, is featured in plenty of your favourite Christmas movies and is visited by thousands of people each day.