Five Date Ideas for a Holiday in Niagara

Winter Festival of Lights – Niagara Falls

This event has been a tradition in Niagara Falls since 1983, attracting visitors from across the globe for what’s known as Canada’s largest illumination festival and one of North America’s premiere light displays. The Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights attracts over one million visitors annually, and boasts millions of light and animated displays within Niagara Falls, Dufferin Islands, and the tourist areas. This is a great opportunity to grab a cozy cup of hot cocoa and take a stroll in the beautiful tourist area to look at the lights almost as pretty as the sparkle in your significant other’s eyes.

Niagara SkyWheel – Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls

Taking you 175 feet above the Niagara Falls horizon, the SkyWheel in Clifton Hill is a beautiful escape for you and your significant other. Visitors are seated in climate-controlled gondolas (with added adjustable music and light for some extra romantic mood), and are lifted to see the Falls in all their glory, along with all of the tourist attractions located in Clifton Hill. The ride lasts for approximately 8-12 minutes, allowing for some great quality time with your date. Bonus points if you kiss right at the very top!

Project Brew – Dec. 9 @ 5:00 p.m. – Market Square

An event hosted by Niagara College’s Brewmaster and Brewery Management Program, Project Brew is a great opportunity to take your loved one out for some fun on the town trying new original brews by local students in the graduating class of 2016. Tickets are $20 on presale or $25 at the door, with all proceeds going to the Matt Soos Scholarship Fund.

Christmas in the City – Dec. 14 @ 10:00 a.m. – Downtown St. Catharines

Another great opportunity to have some fun in downtown St. Catharines with your boo is the Christmas in the City pop-up market. Visit community vendors and try local products, including handmade gifts and great food. As a bonus, the pop-up market is also a great opportunity to find a gift for that in-law or special family member in your life if you haven’t found the perfect gift.

New Year’s Eve Skating – Seymour Hannah Sports and Entertainment Complex, St. Catharines

The free skating event on New Year’s Eve in St. Catharines is a super opportunity to take that special someone out for a fun, light-hearted activity. Whether you’re a master of the ice or remind other skaters of a baby deer, this skate is the perfect opportunity to lean on one another and have some fun, all while enjoying the great family-friendly atmosphere and music. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a mock countdown and toast happening close to the end of the event, allowing for you and your date to experience the real countdown in your own way. Perhaps snuggled up watching a TV special with some champagne (or your choice of pop/juice) and relaxing after a day of activities.