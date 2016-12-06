Bits & Bytes: The Tech Holiday Gift Guide

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080

The GTX 1080 graphics cards are without a doubt, the best of the best of what’s available on the market right now for PC gaming enthusiasts. Gamers are even able to track stats on their graphics usage and tweak their settings using EVGA’s Steam-powered software tool. Perfect for incredible-quality gaming, even those VR enthusiasts!

Google Chromecast Ultra

Google’s latest edition of their Chromecast offers 4K streaming quality (provided your internet doesn’t lag) to any TV or monitor in your home. Super small and portable, the Chromecast Ultra is an excellent choice for anyone looking to replace their cable service or simply stream Netflix, YouTube and other services directly from their mobile or laptop device. It’s definitely a low-cost alternative to investing in a “smart” television.

Fuji Instax Mini 8

Last but definitely not least is the Fuji Instax Mini 8. This little camera boasts instant-print photos for life’s scrapbook-able memories and with a variety of colours available to suit the desires of the avid photographer in your life, you’re bound to please this holiday season. It’s great for when the family dinner turns into a food fight and you want photo evidence for later.

Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 1TB Portable Hard Drive

This is a perfect gift for pretty much anyone in your life that uses a computer, PC or Mac. Seagate has made it simple and inexpensive to back up your system and files with this brand-new addition to their Plus line. The storage capacity allows for even the most heavily-loaded user to transfer their files onto it and it fits great in a pocket or purse!

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Headset

Used by some of the best professional gamers in the competitive scene, the Logitech G933 Headset offers not only crystal-clear, lag-free 7.1 surround sound quality, but also the ability to move as much as you need with long-lasting wireless capability.

Nintendo 2DS

A whole new generation of portable gamers will be able to experience the 2DS from Nintendo. As a great low-cost handheld gaming system, the 2DS clocks in at just over $100. Perfect for the avid Pokemon enthusiast in your family who are looking to get their hands on the recently released Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon titles.

Nintendo NES Classic Edition

Fan of those classic Nintendo games you used to play for hours plunked down in front of your living room TV back in the day? Relive those memories and check out the brand-new NES Classic Edition, complete with HDMI hookup for great quality video and pre-loaded classics such as Super Mario Bros.

Syma X5C Explorers Drone

Featuring an HD camera and 6-axis system, this is a great starter product for the techie in your life interested in learning more about drones and their capabilities. Users are able to conduct the drone’s movement seamlessly in various directions and with tricks such as gyro and 360 rolling techniques.

Acer Revo One Core i3 Mini PC

The mini PC craze has been sweeping the tech community, and the Acer Revo One is coming in just in time for the holidays. Featuring a lightning-fast i3 (or i5 edition, if you’re willing to pay a bit more) core processor, this computer boasts a full Windows 10 operating system and great capabilities all in a device comparable to the size of your average coffee mug.

Google Pixel / Pixel XL

With a long-lasting battery life (bye bye, iPhone) and a plethora of expandable storage options, the Google Pixel is a beautifully-designed option for that special someone who’s been looking to replace their current phone. The 12.3MP camera allows for some of the most beautiful quality photos, and the customizable Live Cases open up a world of possibility for users to find the perfect fit.