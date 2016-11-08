Brock women’s hockey welcomed Queen’s for their first of two games for the week, and it was once again the star line of Annie Berg, Cara Sayles and Christina Ieradi that had a major impact on both games.

Sayles got Brock off to a very strong start, scoring a goal in the first period and early in the second to put Brock up 2-0. Both goals were unassisted, and were Sayles first two goals of the year. She has been the playmaker on the line for the majority of the season, having registered six assists through the first seven games.

The Badgers couldn’t hold on however, as Queen’s would battle back and score three unanswered goals to pick up the victory. Nadia Larocca picked up two goals for her Queen’s.

In net, Jensen Murphy made 34 saves for the Badgers and Claire Warren made 29 saves for Queen’s.

The Badgers would then take on the University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT) in their next matchup. Early in the first period, Jazz Kennedy would score her first goal of the season giving Brock an early lead. With just over three minutes left in the first, the Badgers most productive line would go to work. Berg and Ieradi would find Sayles who would bury her third goal in two games.

In the second period, it was more of the same for the Badgers. This time Sayles would add her seventh assist of the season, finding Ieradi for her fifth goal of the season. Before things were done, Sayles would find the net twice more, completing her hat trick and fifth goal in two games. Berg and Ieradi would add an assist each on both goals, giving them three each for the game. Brock would win the game by a score of 5-0.

Julia Petella picked up her first OUA victory and shutout in the win, making 23 saves. The duo of Murphy and Petella puts Brock second in the OUA with a .949 team save percentage.

There is no question that Brock is getting a lot of production from their first line. Berg has two goals and seven assists, Ieradi has five goals and four assists and Sayles leads the team with five goals and seven assists. The three Badgers could find themselves earning some hardware at the end of the season if they continue their strong seasons and lead their team to the playoffs.

The men came into this past week riding a three game win streak, their longest of the season so far. They entered their first game on the road against the Laurier Golden Hawks with a 4-3 record.

The Badgers got out to a hot start, with Brody Silk registering his third goal of the season just over five minutes into the game. Assists came from Jeff Corbett and Sammy Banga. After the Golden Hawks tied the game at one just seconds later, Mitch Nardi got his first goal of the year to give the Badgers a 2-1 lead.

Brock continued their strong first period of play, as Adam Lloyd would add two goals and Braden Pears would add another. At the end of the first, Brock would have a 5-2 lead.

Just four minutes into the second, Lloyd would get a pass from Silk and complete his hat trick. Lloyd wasn’t finished, as late in the third period he would pick up his fourth goal of the night, completing his best game of his OUA career. Brock captain, Andrew Radjenovic, would also add a goal en route to an 8-4 victory.

Clint Windsor was terrific in net once again. He picked up his second 49 save victory of the season. The Badgers picked up a dominating win, despite being heavily out-shot again. Laurier out-shot Brock 53-30.

With a four game winning streak now in tact, the Badgers took on the Toronto Varsity Blues on the road. The Badgers would jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first, and wouldn’t need anymore goals. Josh Timpano and Matt MacLeod would beat Toronto’s Andrew Hunt to lead Brock to the 2-1 victory. Connor Bebb would score the only goal for Toronto, beating Alex Brooks-Potts who replaced Windsor in the third period who re-aggravated his injury from earlier in the season. Windsor made 25 saves, and Brooks-Potts made 12 saves after coming into the game.

The Badgers have now improved to 6-3 on the season. Lloyd has definitely been a strong presence on the ice this season, with six goals and five assists through nine games. Windsor has also been a deciding factor in many games when healthy. If he can stay healthy, the Badgers will look to qualify for the OUA playoffs. They currently sit in third place in their division behind Ryerson and York, who both have an extra point over Brock thanks to overtime losses.

The men will take on the Concordia Stingers (7-2) at home on November 11 at 7:15 p.m. The women travel to London on Nov. 13 to take on the Western Mustangs (4-4) at 4:00 p.m.