Both the men’s and women’s hockey teams came into this week having won their last games. The men came in with a 2-3 OUA record, and the women were 2-2 on the season. The men travelled to York on October 28 to try and even up their overall record.

Early in the first period, Brock captain, Brody Silk, and Andrew Radjenovic would find Sammy Banga who would bury the puck past York’s Mack Shields to give them the 1-0 lead. Just six minutes later, Adam Lloyd would assist on a Matt MacLeod goal and the Badgers would continue the strong start to the game with a 2-0 lead.

However, the Badgers were undisciplined in the second period, receiving six minor penalties, and a 10 minute misconduct going to Silk for checking from behind. The Lions would capitalize, as Scott Feser would score a powerplay goal assisted by Kyle Campbell and Trevor Peterson.

Going into the third period with a 2-1 lead, Radjenovic would ice the game with a goal of his own. The Badgers would win their second straight game. Clint Windsor was phenomenal in net for the Badgers once again, registering 28 saves.

The men would then travel home to take on their rival Guelph Gryphons. After winning the Steel Blade Classic in the preseason, the Badgers then lost to Guelph 7-2 in their only other meeting this OUA season. In that game however, the Badgers were without Windsor who was out with an injury, so having him back would give them an advantage in their next meeting.

The Gryphons would take a 1-0 lead courtesy of Marc Stevens. Brock didn’t let the early deficit lower their confidence however, and just 19 seconds later Ryan Purvis would even the game up with his first goal of the season.

With under a minute to play in the first period, the Badgers would find themselves on the penalty kill but Josh Timpano would score short-handed giving Brock a 2-1 lead after

20 minutes.

Brock would take their first period momentum and add onto their lead, as Chris Maniccia scored the only goal of the period. The goal was Maniccia’s third of the season, and sixth point overall. The Gryphons would try and battle back in the third, but they could only manage to get one goal, as Tryg Strand would beat Windsor.

It was Windsor who would once again play difference maker, as he saved 49 of the dominating 51 shots the Gryphons got on net. His outstanding performance would lead his team to the 3-2 victory. Brock extended their win streak to three games, and are now 4-3 on the season placing them fourth in the OUA West division.

The women’s hockey team hosted the Nipissing Lakers in their first game of the week. It was Brock’s “Pink at the Rink” game where they handed out pink t-shirts to the first 150 fans, and held a silent auction for a signed Badgers jersey. The women wore an entire pink uniform during the game to show awareness for breast cancer.

The Annie Berg, Cara Sayles and Christina Ieradi line was once again the highlight of the game, as the three Badgers continued their strong season. In the first period, Berg and Sayles would set up Ieradi as she gave the Badgers a 1-0 lead.

The Lakers would even up the game, as Samantha Strassburger would score a powerplay goal to open up the second period. Just seven minutes later, Kate Landers and Kiana Tobia would find Hunter Accursi to give Brock another one goal lead.

In the third period, Ieradi would score once again, with Berg and Sayles adding another assist each. The goal was Ieradi’s fourth goal in the past two games. Jensen Murphy was great in net recording 44 saves in the victory.

With their second straight win, it’s no secret that much of the success in the past two games has come from the line of Berg, Sayles and Ieradi. Berg and Sayles are tied for fourth in the OUA with six points, and Ieradi is right behind them with five points. If the strong start for those three players continues throughout the season, along with great performances by Murphy in net, the Badgers should have no problem clinching a playoff spot down the road.

Brock took on Laurentian Sunday afternoon, but did not find the success that they had against Nipissing. After a goal by Melissa Hurrell gave the Badgers a 1-0 lead, they couldn’t find the back of the net again.

Elissa Bertuzzi would even up the game just a minute and a half later, then Taylor Philip scored on the powerplay, and Samantha Morrell would add an insurance marker to give the Voyageurs the 3-1 win. Laurentian outshot the Badgers 32-23, with Murphy registering 29 saves. The Badgers fell to 3-3 with the loss.

The men will travel to Laurier on November 3 at 7:30 p.m. to try and extend their win streak to four games. The women will take on the Queen’s Golden Gaels at home on Nov. 3 at 7:15 p.m.